Skip to main content
Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

Built by Alfred Pillsbury in 1903 and located across Washburn Park from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, this beautiful English-style home showcases the grandeur of an earlier era while offering the modern amenities desired by today's homeowners.

 116 E 22nd Street, Minneapolis MN

16 E 22nd Garages
21
Gallery
21 Images

The mansion is filled with ornate wood decor across its 10,631 square-feet of living space, which includes 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

The main floor features stately rooms with original woodwork and a professional-grade kitchen. The kitchen opens to a large (44x22) private terrace. An imported 17th Century library features original oak paneling, fireplace and plaster ceiling.

The home is on the market for $1,795,000, but is also zoned OR2/high density office residential, presenting many possibilities.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Michael Olafson at (612) 229-5910 or mikeo@lakesarearealty.com.

Next Up

116 E 22nd Ext
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 12

Eleven new deaths reported in today's update.

Image from iOS
MN News

Storm fells tree in Coon Rapids, splitting house in two

The family was reportedly in the basement at the time.

ambulance
WI News

2-year-old dies in farming accident in western Wisconsin

The child was run over by farm equipment, according to the sheriff.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 8.06.57 AM
MN News

One killed, four injured in I-90 crash after power line falls

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m.

storm, severe, shelf cloud
MN Weather

Another bout of severe storms expected across MN

More nasty storms could spawn tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Screen Shot 2022-05-12 at 6.59.33 AM
MN Weather

Storms leave wreckage, flooding, tens of thousands without power

Record levels of rain and 80 mph winds caused havoc in the metro.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 7.04.37 PM
MN News

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous storms move through Twin Cities

We'll have live updates as the storms move through the metro.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued in Twin Cities, southern Minnesota

The watch will remain in place until midnight.

Wild fox.
MN News

Wild fox in Minnesota tests positive for highly contagious avian flu

This is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a wild mammal in the state, the Department of Natural Resources said.

New COVID-19 testing site in Midway neighborhood.
MN Coronavirus

New COVID-19 testing site in St. Paul; 3 others to close as cases rise

Testing sites in Stillwater, Hutchinson, and St. Paul are closing as part of moves to adjust testing resources.

Screen Shot 2022-05-11 at 4.47.49 PM
MN News

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash

The 27-year-old motorcyclist struck a curb, causing him to lose control before he crashed.

Related

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

29-web-or-mls-4370_Brookside_Ct_26_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Edina condo's neighbors are Minnehaha Creek and Todd Park

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is close to a multitude of golf clubs and parks

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

mplshome21
MN Property

Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

It's on the market for $990,000.

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.