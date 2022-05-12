Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Built by Alfred Pillsbury in 1903 and located across Washburn Park from the Minneapolis Institute of Art, this beautiful English-style home showcases the grandeur of an earlier era while offering the modern amenities desired by today's homeowners.

116 E 22nd Street, Minneapolis MN

The mansion is filled with ornate wood decor across its 10,631 square-feet of living space, which includes 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

The main floor features stately rooms with original woodwork and a professional-grade kitchen. The kitchen opens to a large (44x22) private terrace. An imported 17th Century library features original oak paneling, fireplace and plaster ceiling.

The home is on the market for $1,795,000, but is also zoned OR2/high density office residential, presenting many possibilities.

