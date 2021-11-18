Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

A bed and breakfast in Lanesboro is on the market for $1.999 million.

The 10-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 7,940-square-foot home at 23234 Grosbeak Road in Lanesboro features a soaring great room, themed guest rooms and expansive views. Kelly Meyer of Keller Williams Premier Realty has the listing.

Have a look inside:

23234 Grosbeak Road, Lanesboro 32 Gallery 32 Images

"This property is unique in that it is perfect for a bed and breakfast, and currently does run as a bed and breakfast, but it could be a family home as well," Meyer told Bring Me The News, noting it is just minutes from historic Lanesboro, which is the bed and breakfast capital of Minnesota.

The home was built in 2003 and sits on a 103-acre lot, which includes a stream, walking paths and benches.

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

"This is an awesome business opportunity since it is a great location in southeast Minnesota, but also that it can host weddings, bed and breakfast, family home, retreat, and so much more," Meyer said.

She adds: "This property comes pretty much furnished as well so would be turnkey for someone that would want to start their own bed and breakfast."