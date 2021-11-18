Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro on the market for $1.99M
Publish date:

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro on the market for $1.99M

The 10-bedroom home sits on 103 acres and could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.
Author:

Kelly Meyer

The 10-bedroom home sits on 103 acres and could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.

A bed and breakfast in Lanesboro is on the market for $1.999 million.

The 10-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 7,940-square-foot home at 23234 Grosbeak Road in Lanesboro features a soaring great room, themed guest rooms and expansive views. Kelly Meyer of Keller Williams Premier Realty has the listing.  

Have a look inside: 

23234 Grosbeak Road, Lanesboro

lanesboro 34
32
Gallery
32 Images

"This property is unique in that it is perfect for a bed and breakfast, and currently does run as a bed and breakfast, but it could be a family home as well," Meyer told Bring Me The News, noting it is just minutes from historic Lanesboro, which is the bed and breakfast capital of Minnesota

The home was built in 2003 and sits on a 103-acre lot, which includes a stream, walking paths and benches. 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

"This is an awesome business opportunity since it is a great location in southeast Minnesota, but also that it can host weddings, bed and breakfast, family home, retreat, and so much more," Meyer said.

She adds: "This property comes pretty much furnished as well so would be turnkey for someone that would want to start their own bed and breakfast."

Next Up

Shakopee
MN Coronavirus

Shakopee Public Schools to close all of next week due to COVID

The hope is that a nine-day break will curb the outbreak.

Screen Shot 2021-11-18 at 3.18.58 PM
MN News

Police seize hundreds of fentanyl pills during I-94 stop

The drugs were allegedly being brought from Minneapolis to Moorhead.

Pixabay - school - classroom
MN Coronavirus

60 students have COVID at Twin Cities elementary school

That's about 7% of the school's student population.

Police lights
MN News

83-year-old artist hit in head with hammer in surprise attack

The assault sent the victim to the ICU, and a suspect now faces charges.

money hundred dollar bills
MN News

Charges: Eden Prairie man falsely applied for COVID relief, fled to Colombia

He applied for more than $2 million in COVID relief loans

psychic readings hopkins
MN News

Charges: Hopkins psychic swindled customers saying she can cure curses

She operates a psychic reading shop in Hopkins.

Target_Holiday-B-roll_2021_05
MN News

Target explains why it isn't having any problems finding workers

The widespread labor shortage doesn't seem to be impacting the Bullseye.

lanesboro 1
MN Property

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

The 10-bedroom home could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.

covid
MN Coronavirus

25 MN counties now among the highest COVID case rates in America

Minnesota and Michigan are the two hottest COVID spots in the country right now.

Anthony Reese booking photo, Cass Co ND - crop
MN News

Charges: MN man fatally shot 2 coworkers, one of whom was pregnant

The suspect worked at the business with the two victims, charges say.

Amtrak Empire Builder in Red Wing
MN News

Amtrak train delayed in Red Wing for 12 hours due to unattended baggage

The Chicago-bound train had a lengthy delay.

vaccine, shot
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, November 18

There are 333 people with COVID-19 in an ICU in Minnesota.

Related

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

14869-Manitou-Road-NE-Prior-Lake-MN-55372-6110268-image1
MN Property

Gallery: Home with 100 feet of lakeshore on Prior Lake for sale at $2.9M

The home has been completely remodeled.

hovland 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home near the Boundary Waters on the market for $1.1 million

The home's wall of windows affords views of McFarland Lake and the wilderness.

sunfish 1
MN Property

Gallery: Aspen-inspired estate on private lake is yours for $4.95M

Each bedroom has its own bathroom. And there are four laundry rooms.

20210620203324526230000000-o (1)
MN Property

Gallery: Home on island near Canadian border on the market for $1.5M

The home boasts 2,000-square-feet of deck overlooking Lake of the Woods and Canada.

415-W-Skyline-Parkway-Duluth-MN-55806-6014394-image2
MN Property

Gallery: Home with panoramic views of Duluth, Lake Superior yours for $1.49M

The house took 18 months to build.

GetMedia (1)
MN Property

Gallery: Historic church renovated into home is yours for $248,000

The church-turned-home offers an open floor plan in the heart of Howard Lake.

stillwater 1
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater's historic Ivory McKusick House on the market for $775K

The home was built in 1878 and features modern amenities.