Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination.

The Bloomington Planning Commission on Thursday is set to review plans for a 2,400-square-foot expansion of the existing Gyropolis restaurant at 2325 W. 90th St.

According to the proposal, the expansion will overtake the dilapidated, vacant gas station property next door and make room for an additional 74 indoor seats, a 58-seat landscaped outdoor patio and an expanded kitchen.

A drive-through pickup window is also proposed to be added to accommodate online orders.

Gyropolis expansion 3 Gallery 3 Images

The restaurant, founded by brothers Dino and George Contolatis in 2005, has built a loyal customer base serving build-your-own gyros and other Greek dishes in a quick, fast-casual setting.

The restaurant has also become known for featuring fresh, organic vegetables grown on the family’s farm in Northfield and salad dressing featuring hand-picked Oregano from the mountains in Greece.

Gyropolis' notable accolades include the WCCO Viewers’ Choice award for Best Gyro in Minnesota.