Gallery: Contents of recently closed Stella's Fish Cafe now up for auction

Following its permanent closure in late November, the contents of Uptown favorite Stella's Fish Cafe are now up for auction.

Auction Masters has the listing for the auction, which went live on Friday, Jan. 13 and will close at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The sale includes equipment and furnishings from the Stella's kitchen, dining and patio area, several bar areas, as well as its audio, video, and computer equipment.

There's even the opportunity to bid on Stella's three neon outdoor signs, which became distinctive landmarks in Uptown.

You can find a link to the auction here. Here are some of the items on sale:

Stella's closed its doors on Nov. 26, ending a 17-year run in the neighborhood.

It came on the heels of the closure of nearby Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar and Amore Uptown.