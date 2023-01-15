Skip to main content
Gallery: Contents of recently closed Stella's Fish Cafe now up for auction



Furniture, appliances, kitchenware, and even its signs are up for sale.





Following its permanent closure in late November, the contents of Uptown favorite Stella's Fish Cafe are now up for auction.

Auction Masters has the listing for the auction, which went live on Friday, Jan. 13 and will close at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The sale includes equipment and furnishings from the Stella's kitchen, dining and patio area, several bar areas, as well as its audio, video, and computer equipment.

There's even the opportunity to bid on Stella's three neon outdoor signs, which became distinctive landmarks in Uptown.

You can find a link to the auction here. Here are some of the items on sale:

Stella's closed its doors on Nov. 26, ending a 17-year run in the neighborhood.

It came on the heels of the closure of nearby Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar and Amore Uptown.

Stella's Fish Cafe
MN Food & Drink

Uptown staple Stella's Fish Cafe is shutting its doors for good

After 17 years, Stella's Fish Cafe will close on Nov. 26.

Screen Shot 2022-09-26 at 6.09.43 AM
MN Food & Drink

Stella's Fish Cafe closes temporarily to investigate viral rodent video

The Uptown restaurant said it was closing temporarily so it could investigate the claims.

Williams Uptown Pub and Peanut Bar
MN Food & Drink

Williams Uptown Pub & Peanut Bar closes for good

A sign on the door says the bar has permanently closed.

Amore Uptown
MN Food & Drink

Amore in Uptown to close, be replaced by new Kim Bartmann restaurant

The Italian restaurant's final day of service will be Sunday.

Screen Shot 2023-01-09 at 3.49.30 PM
MN Food & Drink

Something Sweet by Maddie Lu closes Mall of America location

The store closed on Dec. 31 as its lease came up.

Arezzo Ristorante
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'

The restaurant has been operating on the Minneapolis/Edina border since 2001.

Image from iOS (2)
MN Shopping

Urban Outfitters store in Uptown to close

A number of national chains have departed Uptown in recent years.

Screen Shot 2022-12-02 at 7.59.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul's East Side Bar closes after two-and-a-half years in business

The bar opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic closed bars and restaurants.