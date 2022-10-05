Gallery: Island cabin is one of northernmost homes for sale in MN

Skip to main content
Want to buy one of the northernmost homes on the market in Minnesota?

2440 Keyes Island, International Falls. Courtesy of Move It Real Estate Group.

Want to buy one of the northernmost homes on the market in Minnesota?

A cozy Keyes Island cabin for sale on Rainy Lake is one of the northernmost homes for sale in Minnesota

Woody Woods with Move It Real Estate Group has the $350,000 listing at 2440 Keyes Island in International Falls

The sunny, south-facing cabin built in 1986 features a covered dock for fishing, a screened in porch and a lakeside deck. The three bedroom, one bathroom cabin also offers panoramic views of the undeveloped Grassy Island. 

Woods said the cabin is extremely well built with conveniences such as a full kitchen and a washer and dryer. 

Keyes Island residents are also only a short boat ride away from several resorts and Voyageurs National Park. 

"You can boat anywhere on the Canadian side of the lake as long as you don't touch shore or anchor," Woods added.  

The island even landed a feature once on HGTV's "Island Hunters"

Woods said the property is turnkey ready for whoever is looking for their next adventure. 

"Everything stays with it," he said. "Even the dishes." 

