Gallery: Custom $1.45M home features eye-catching nods to the past

A custom-built home on 40 acres that offers an elegant yet cozy country feel is on the market for $1.45 million.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,372-square-foot home at 5063 County Road 30 SW in Waverly was built in 2014. Pete Aplikowski with Re/Max Results has the listing.

Have a look inside:

When building the home, the owners "took great care and thought" to use repurposed and reclaimed materials to create an "elegant, yet cozy country feel" for this 40-acre executive retreat that's about 15 minutes west of Delano.

The brick wall in the great room features repurposed Chicago brick with wood and aged iron accents. Reclaimed barn wood from the Mankato area was used for the accent beams and flooring. And doors and hardware on the main level are from a turn-of-the-20th century St. Paul home.

The main level boasts an open concept. The kitchen has custom concrete countertops, Bosch appliances, and an eating nook. There's an office that overlooks the expansive property. The mudroom features custom built-in dog kennels and a dog wash station.

There's a bonus room above the garage that's being used as an exercise area. There's a walk-out lower level.

Also on the property is a heated outbuilding that's 108 feet by 62 feet and features 10-foot overhead doors and a bathroom, and a fenced-in yard that's about 2,400 square feet.

Aplikowski says the home is perfect for people looking for one-level living and hobbyists or small business owners who can take advantage of the outbuilding, adding the home is set up well for people who work from home.