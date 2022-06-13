Skip to main content
Gallery: Design concepts unveiled for Mississippi River Learning Center

Gallery: Design concepts unveiled for Mississippi River Learning Center

Proposals for the St. Paul destination include a canopy walk, a rooftop garden cafe and the creation of a new, visitor-friendly island.

One of three early design concepts being considered for the Mississippi River Learning Center proposed for St. Paul's Crosby Farm Regional Park. Courtesy of W Architecture & Landscape Architecture.

Proposals for the St. Paul destination include a canopy walk, a rooftop garden cafe and the creation of a new, visitor-friendly island.

Early design concepts were unveiled last week for the Mississippi River Learning Center proposed for Crosby Farm Regional Park in St. Paul.

The City of St. Paul and the project’s nonprofit arm, The Great River Passage Conservancy, are asking for the community’s feedback on the three design concepts, which were detailed during a public meeting Thursday.

An online survey is available through Friday, June 24. Participants are asked to watch the recording of Thursday's meeting before responding to the survey. 

Feedback shared by the community will narrow the focus of project's architects and consultants, led by New York-based W Architecture & Landscape Architecture, as the team moves forward with plans to reveal a preferred design concept in late July. 

The long-sought learning center will provide year-round recreational and educational programming to visitors and serve as a headquarters for the National Park Service and other environmental agencies. 

Design concepts 

The first design concept features a pedestrian bridge, connecting Shepard Road and the Sam Morgan Regional Trail to the learning center, which would be a tall, vertical building. 

Once inside, stairs and an elevator would carry visitors down the bluffs to the river level, where they'd head outside and connect to the trails. 

Design #1

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.14.33 PM
3
Gallery
3 Images

The second option calls for two buildings — one with bathrooms, agency offices and public parking at the bluff-level, and a second, the learning center, nestled down at the floodplain level.

An elevated canopy walk would connect the two buildings. The scenic walkway would lead to the roof of the second building, which the proposal says would feature a rooftop garden and cafe with educational programming housed inside. 

The plans also call for a new channel to be carved out of the landscape, creating a new island with restored habitat that visitors could access by crossing a pedestrian bridge. 

Design #2

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.30.40 PM
3
Gallery
3 Images

The third design concept also features a scenic canopy walk and the new island habitat. 

However, instead of two buildings, all programming and offices would be housed under one roof. 

Visitors would still park up on the bluffs and follow a longer canopy walk to the learning center. 

Design #3

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.52.23 PM
3
Gallery
3 Images

The next community meeting regarding the plans is slated for Thursday, July 21. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 12.59.27 PM
Minnesota Life

Gallery: Design concepts unveiled for Mississippi River Learning Center

Proposals for the St. Paul destination include a canopy walk, a rooftop garden cafe and the creation of a new, visitor-friendly island.

classroom
MN News

E-learning day Tuesday for 14 Minneapolis schools without air-con

Heat advisories have been issued for Hennepin County ahead of Tuesday's high temperatures and humidity.

Tylor Butterfly
MN News

Appeal to find a young father's killer after investigators 'come up empty'

Tylor Butterfly died in a shooting in St. Paul's North End.

Navy rescue
MN News

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul crew saves boater on US-Canada border

The Navy ship, commissioned in Duluth, was traveling on the St. Lawrence River when the rescue happened.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has dropped to below 25.

heat wave - summer - hot - weather
MN Weather

'Feels like' temp could surge past 100 in the Twin Cities Tuesday

This may be a taste of what could be a longer heat wave beginning this weekend.

Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 9.16.27 AM
MN Food & Drink

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

"We do fried chicken and fries. We don't mess around."

Lake Nokomis
MN Food & Drink

New vendor sought to replace Sandcastle at Lake Nokomis

Sandcastle will close at the end of the summer season.

Screen Shot 2022-05-18 at 12.54.22 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Opening of new wrap-around movie theater at MOA delayed until July

B&B Theaters was originally set to open the new theater in mid-June.

ambulance
MN News

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in St. Louis County crash

The crash occurred in Cherry Township, east of Hibbing.

crime scene tape - police tape
MN News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

A 55-year-old man who was also at the scene was arrested and jailed.

storm
MN Weather

Line of severe storms could move through Monday morning

After the storms comes the intense heat.

Related

RLC
Minnesota Life

Mississippi River Learning Center to showcase St. Paul as 'the river capital'

The year-round destination planned for Crosby Farm Regional Park could open as early as 2025.

mississippi river 13
Minnesota Life

Photos: Rare drawdown of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis attracts hundreds

The river was about 12 feet lower than normal, exposing riverbeds and pieces of history.

garbage mississippi river
Minnesota Life

St. Paul launches initiative to track plastic, debris in Mississippi River

The City of St. Paul has teamed up with other communities to create the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.

Minnesota Life

Trio's attempt to canoe the Mississippi in 14 days ends in Iowa

They were in pursuit of the world record in honor of their friend.

upper st. anthony falls lock and dam
Minnesota Life

Rare chance to see what the Mississippi River in Minneapolis used to look like

The Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam will be open to the public.

mayflies
Minnesota Life

They're coming: Mayfly hatch expected along Mississippi River soon

Hastings is turning off the lights to "lessen the impact" of the mayfly hatch.

Minnesota Life

Mississippi, Boundary Waters named on 'most endangered' list

The American Rivers report highlights risk facing 2 prominent areas of Minnesota.