Gallery: Custom Duluth home on private forested property

December 20, 2021
Gallery: Duluth home on private forested property overlooks St. Louis River
It's on the market for $699,900.
Duluth Visuals

A private forested property overlooking Spirit Mountain and the St. Louis River is on the market in Duluth for $699,900. 

The custom timber-peg, three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,712-square-foot home sits on 6.34 acres of wooded property at 9001 W Skyline Pkwy. Deanna Bennett with Real Living Messina and Associates Inc. has the listing

Have a look inside: 

The white pine post and beam custom-built home features an open floorplan with oversized windows and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. There is a primary bedroom wing with its own deck. There are two additional bedrooms, which both come with ensuites and loft space, as well as a second-story loft. 

The property, which is minutes from downtown, sits on Duluth's famous hill and offers panoramic views of the St. Louis River and valley below. The more than 6-acres of land sits on three parcels, allowing for forested walks, wildlife, and other outdoor activities. 

The current owners built the home when they moved to Duluth from Minneapolis, Bennett told Bring Me The News, adding they were involved with every aspect of the construction process. 

"The seller researched and purchased that lot, they originally wanted a basement but with all the bedrock in that area, they ended up completing a heated slab," Bennett said. 

The owners are selling to move to Colorado to be with family, Bennett said. 

