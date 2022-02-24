Skip to main content
Gallery: Edina home on Minnehaha Creek has 'charm of old, amenities of new'

It's on the market for $2.595 million.

An Edina home that sits on Minnehaha Creek is on the market for $2.595 million. 

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 5,353-square-foot home at 4804 W Sunnyslope Road in Edina offers the "charm of old but all the amenities of new," according to listing agent John McWhite of Coldwell Banker. 

Have a look inside: 

McWhite told Bring Me The News his favorite feature of the two-story walkout is the exterior, which boasts white brick and 160 feet of lakeshore offering panoramic views of Minnehaha Creek's Mill Pond. The property has all new landscaping, as well as a firepit along the creek and a dock. 

Inside, the home, which was built in 1948, has a new kitchen with marble countertops, high-end appliances and custom cabinets. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and features a bathroom with in-heat floors, while the "generous" size bedrooms on the second level have ensuite bathrooms. There is also laundry on the second floor. 

The newly renovated walkout lower level features a wine cellar and exercise room. The two-car attached garage is heated. 

The home in Edina's Sunnyslope neighborhood went on the market on Thursday, Feb. 24. Here is the listing

