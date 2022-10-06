Skip to main content
Gallery: Ely treehouse cabin for $209k is a salvaged materials masterpiece

Take a look inside a truly unique cabin on Shagawa Lake.

Courtesy of Chris Eilrich / Wildwoods Land Company.

A cozy cabin tucked into the treetops surrounding Ely's scenic Shagawa Lake is the handiwork of a salvage-savvy seller. 

Ann Loscheider built the one-bedroom cabin at 2869 Cedar Beach Dr. from 80% recycled materials. 

"An amazing amount came from the dump or was on it's way," Loscheider wrote, adding she dug through dumpsters and piles at the landfill to find windows, lumber, trim pieces, electrical wiring and more. 

"Some days it meant following a vehicle in town that was loaded with treasures heading south," she recounted. "Flashing my lights hoping to get noticed to avoid following my finding all the way to the dump." 

Doors used to craft bathroom walls were found at her sister's house, the slate under the stove came from a "local stranger", the toilet seat is from the Adventure Inn in Ely and the list goes on. 

The main level of the cabin features a kitchen, living room, washroom, three-season porch and a sleeping nook, according to the listing. A fully-insulated wood stove and propane furnace provide heat. 

There's also a nearby bunkhouse and full screen porch for additional sleeping space.

The cabin sits on over 5 acres of land overlooking the lake and the buyer of the property will also gain half ownership of a lake lot with over 350 feet of sandy beach shoreline.

 Chris Eilrich with Wildwoods Land Company has the $209,000 listing.

