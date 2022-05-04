Skip to main content
Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

Here is your chance to own a home that contains all the charm of an English cottage, co-mingled with the efficiency-minded craftsmanship of a well-loved ship, without having to leave Minneapolis. It is almost as if a ship set sail and landed in a garden oasis located in the Corcoran Neighborhood of Minneapolis. 

Walking through this home you will notice one built-in feature after another. Leaded glass windows, arches, skylights, butcher block countertops, maple, and douglas fir floors. This home has as much character packed into 1263 square feet as possible. 

Close to Corcoran Park, Chatterbox Pub and Matt's Bar & Grill

From standing on the curved front steps of this white gambrel roof cottage home, you are only a stone's throw away from Corcoran Park and Recreation Center. Two playgrounds, a baseball field, a gym, art/music room, offer pre-school and community classes as well.

A little bit further away, but still within walking distance are a few local favorite hangouts; the Chatterbox Pub and the historic Matts Bar & Grill. Matt’s, which is home to the Juicy Lucy, is an establishment so fine and quintessentially Americana, that former President Barack Obama had to stop in a few years back.

This home features not only 2 bedrooms but also an additional sunroom, that makes the perfect office space or reading nook. It also boasts a walk-in closet so large that it accommodates another desk for additional study space. 

3205 21st Ave S Minneapolis, MN

20-web-or-mls-Exterior back-Modifica
20
Gallery
20 Images

If you would rather have a workspace that you wouldn't mind picking up a little dust in, splattering some clay on or one that has easy accessibility to the outdoors, well this home has that too! The oversized 2-car garage contains an additional heated and insulated workshop space for you to use as your private bike repair shop, painting studio, a weaving workshop, or a place to dive into your newfound passion for the art of whirligig making. If luck is in your favor, you could be carving people kinetically sawing logs in no time!  

Vegetable beds, flower gardens, trees and still plenty of space to entertain on a 0.2-acre lot

Not only does this home have loads of charm, multiple home office spaces, gardens galore, and a lovely workshop, but it is also all located on an oversized .2 acre lot. On the grounds, you will find multiple rainwater gardens, a cut flower garden, raised vegetable beds, a paver patio for outdoor entertaining, apple trees, a cherry tree, raspberries, currants, chives, and rhubarb. When you are not eating out at one of the great local restaurants you can be cooking meals from your own garden or with produce from the local farmers' market nearby. 

Listed at $307,000, this home is priced to sell. Showings begin Thursday, May 5th and the owners will be reviewing offers on Monday, May 9th at 4 pm. If the wind blows just right, you might be able to set sail in a home only fit for a dream.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Korla Molitor at (320) 291-0536.

Next Up

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

st paul pd screengrab humboldt ave shooting feb 21 2022
MN News

Four men charged in shootout outside St. Paul funeral home

The fatal shooting back in February left 28-year-old Agustin Martinez dead.

Fire, firefighters
MN News

Death reported following house fire in Maple Grove

The severity of the fire prevented immediate rescue efforts.

storm, shelf cloud, severe weather
MN Weather

NWS eyes on Minnesota, Iowa for possible severe weather Monday

The European and Canadian models both forecast impressive heat and humidity next week in Minnesota.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot person who slapped him during argument

Dedric Maurice Willis, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.

805 Central Ave. NW
MN Property

In Faribault, a pre-Civil War home's fate rests at auction

Rice County is looking for someone to save the historic building.

Keith Ellison
MN News

Minnesota AG calls for full cancelation of federal student loan debt

Keith Ellison joins an attorneys general coalition that is urging President Joe Biden to cancel all publicly held debts for student borrowers.

15642868641_2824681257_k
MN News

Pilot crashes plane on approach to runway in Mankato

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

covid
MN Coronavirus

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

Here's what we know so far about BA.2.12.1.

Pro choice rally
MN News

Without Roe, where do abortion rights stand in Minnesota?

A Minnesota law professor explains state abortion protections and the political scenario that could lead to a repeal.

Bally Sports North
MN Sports

Bally Sports streaming service launching for $20 per month

It sounds like it could nationwide in the fall.

HomicideInvestigationSPPD
MN News

Man with gunshot wound dies at hospital in St. Paul's 15th homicide this year

The man, noted to be in his 20s, was found inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Related

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

29-web-or-mls-4370_Brookside_Ct_26_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Edina condo's neighbors are Minnehaha Creek and Todd Park

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is close to a multitude of golf clubs and parks

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

mplshome21
MN Property

Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

It's on the market for $990,000.

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

11
MN Property

Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

The green-built home sits in nearly 24 wooded acres and has its own solar panels.

Minnetonka Beach 1
MN Property

Zillow: MN has 4 cities where the average home price is $1M or more

There are more than 480 cities in the U.S. where the average home sells for more than $1 million.