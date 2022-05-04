Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

Here is your chance to own a home that contains all the charm of an English cottage, co-mingled with the efficiency-minded craftsmanship of a well-loved ship, without having to leave Minneapolis. It is almost as if a ship set sail and landed in a garden oasis located in the Corcoran Neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Walking through this home you will notice one built-in feature after another. Leaded glass windows, arches, skylights, butcher block countertops, maple, and douglas fir floors. This home has as much character packed into 1263 square feet as possible.

Close to Corcoran Park, Chatterbox Pub and Matt's Bar & Grill

From standing on the curved front steps of this white gambrel roof cottage home, you are only a stone's throw away from Corcoran Park and Recreation Center. Two playgrounds, a baseball field, a gym, art/music room, offer pre-school and community classes as well.

A little bit further away, but still within walking distance are a few local favorite hangouts; the Chatterbox Pub and the historic Matts Bar & Grill. Matt’s, which is home to the Juicy Lucy, is an establishment so fine and quintessentially Americana, that former President Barack Obama had to stop in a few years back.

This home features not only 2 bedrooms but also an additional sunroom, that makes the perfect office space or reading nook. It also boasts a walk-in closet so large that it accommodates another desk for additional study space.

3205 21st Ave S Minneapolis, MN

If you would rather have a workspace that you wouldn't mind picking up a little dust in, splattering some clay on or one that has easy accessibility to the outdoors, well this home has that too! The oversized 2-car garage contains an additional heated and insulated workshop space for you to use as your private bike repair shop, painting studio, a weaving workshop, or a place to dive into your newfound passion for the art of whirligig making. If luck is in your favor, you could be carving people kinetically sawing logs in no time!

Vegetable beds, flower gardens, trees and still plenty of space to entertain on a 0.2-acre lot

Not only does this home have loads of charm, multiple home office spaces, gardens galore, and a lovely workshop, but it is also all located on an oversized .2 acre lot. On the grounds, you will find multiple rainwater gardens, a cut flower garden, raised vegetable beds, a paver patio for outdoor entertaining, apple trees, a cherry tree, raspberries, currants, chives, and rhubarb. When you are not eating out at one of the great local restaurants you can be cooking meals from your own garden or with produce from the local farmers' market nearby.

Listed at $307,000, this home is priced to sell. Showings begin Thursday, May 5th and the owners will be reviewing offers on Monday, May 9th at 4 pm. If the wind blows just right, you might be able to set sail in a home only fit for a dream.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Korla Molitor at (320) 291-0536.