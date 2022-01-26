Gallery: France 44 to build two-story addition, rooftop patio

Skip to main content
France 44, the wine, liquor and cheese shop on the border of Minneapolis and Edina, is planning a major expansion.

The retailer located at France Avenue South and West 44th Street in Linden Hills has announced it will start construction this spring on a two-story addition, which should be completed by the end of the year.

It will extend out partially into the existing parking lot, creating a new main entrance to the liquor store and cheese shop/deli, and signifies the retailer's expansion into what it calls "brand new experiences."

Already a popular venue for its regular wine and liquor tastings, the addition will see the creation of a "dedicated event space" within the building, as well as a "demonstration kitchen with herb garden, expanded classroom space, cocktail and fireplace lounge, and rooftop patio."

This, it says, will allow it to hold a wider range of tasting and cookery classes as well as the ability to host larger groups.

The cocktail lounge will seat up to 15 people and also open out onto a 1,120-square-foot patio, where there will be more seating, fire features, and a "fully functional grill for grilling classes, pop-up events, and private parties."

The herb garden, meanwhile, will supply the bar and deli with herbs to finish off cocktails, cheese boards, and prepared dishes.

You can watch a video tour of the new space here.

The retailer says it expects to hold a soft opening for members in the fall, followed by a public opening before the end of 2022.

