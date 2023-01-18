Skip to main content
Gallery: Grand Marais hotel owners plan luxury condo redevelopment

The Habor Inn Hotel at 207 W Wisconsin Street, Grand Marais. Photo courtesy of Spacecrafting via Coldwell Banker Realty.

The Harbor Inn Hotel in Grand Marais is on the market for $4 million, but the real estate agents representing the owners believe the mid-century hotel will be redeveloped into luxury condominiums before the property is ultimately sold off. 

The current owners are planning to tear down the hotel and build a three-story boutique condominium building with 12 to 15 residences, according to Bob Kessler and José Kosar with Coldwell Banker Realty. 

"Not only has Grand Marais always been a charming destination, but it's sort of even more emphasized these days," Kessler said, referencing the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people live and work.

Kosar said the Harbor Inn Hotel owners plan to reside in one of the proposed condominiums and they're dedicated to "make this the right project for Grand Marais."

According to Grand Marais Mayor Tracy Benson, no formal applications related to the project have yet been filed with the city and nothing appears to be in the pipeline. 

However, city officials are familiar with the idea. 

Benson said the property owner met individually with city officials last year to discuss a concept plan. 

While change may be in store for the future, the current listing boasts "a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a landmark property in the center of Downtown on historic Wisconsin Street, overlooking Grand Marais Harbor on beautiful Lake Superior." 

