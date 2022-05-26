Gallery: Highland Park gem just minutes away from river walks and bike paths

This classic stucco home boasts five spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, original hardwood floors, natural woodwork, cove ceilings, a brick fireplace, a separate formal dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and updated cabinetry.

Retreat to the large, updated lower-level family room and bedroom suite with a 3/4 bathroom. There is a private oasis in the back yard with lilac bushes and huge patio space, raised bed gardens, a garden shed, and a 2-car garage.

2077 Scheffer Avenue, St. Paul MN

This home is a few blocks from the popular Highland Village area and a few minutes away from the river walking and biking paths. Updates include new double-hung Marvin windows, new glass block windows, and a new boiler. Just move in and enjoy! This home is at 2077 Scheffer Avenue in St. Paul and is listed at just $500,000.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Ephraim Eusebio at (612) 382-9477.