Skip to main content
Gallery: Highland Park gem just minutes away from river walks and bike paths
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Highland Park gem just minutes away from river walks and bike paths

Blocks away from Highland Village

Blocks away from Highland Village

This classic stucco home boasts five spacious bedrooms,  three bathrooms, original hardwood floors, natural woodwork, cove ceilings, a brick fireplace, a separate formal dining room, and a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter space and updated cabinetry. 

Retreat to the large, updated lower-level family room and bedroom suite with a 3/4 bathroom. There is a private oasis in the back yard with lilac bushes and huge patio space, raised bed gardens, a garden shed, and a 2-car garage. 

2077 Scheffer Avenue, St. Paul MN

04 Exterior Front Entry
21
Gallery
21 Images

This home is a few blocks from the popular Highland Village area and a few minutes away from the river walking and biking paths. Updates include new double-hung Marvin windows, new glass block windows, and a new boiler. Just move in and enjoy! This home is at 2077 Scheffer Avenue in St. Paul and is listed at just $500,000.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Ephraim Eusebio at (612) 382-9477.

Next Up

IMG_1181-5_FEATURED
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Highland Park gem just minutes away from river walks and bike paths

Blocks away from Highland Village

Kellace McDaniel
MN News

Kellace McDaniel named Brooklyn Center police chief

McDaniel will officially begin his new job on Monday, June 27.

Thompson Lake, West St Paul
MN News

Twin Cities lake reopens following toilet waste spill

About 70,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake in mid-May.

Lake Sturgeon
Minnesota Life

MN lake sturgeon spawning event marks first of its kind in over a century

Conservationists celebrate a huge milestone for the living fossil of the fish world.

Parking lot of Plymouth Target
MN News

Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

The armed carjacking occurred just before 10 p.m. in the parking lot Wednesday.

PennLakeNotes
MN News

St. Paul man pleads guilty to robbing Penn Lake Roast Beef, shooting owner

Devon Dwyane Reginald Glover, 22, shot Kevan Tran during the June 2020 robbery.

James Robert Hess.
MN News

Charges: Man shot brother in the eye, let his body decompose in camper

James Robert Hess faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of his brother, William Harold Hess Jr.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 26

The latest...

Christopher Payne and Kaley Wethern
MN News

Coupled charged after $75k worth of fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop

Christopher James Payne and Kaley Maria Wethern have been charged in the seizure.

Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 9.34.43 AM
MN News

Video: Plane with blown tire makes emergency landing at MSP Airport

An aviation enthusiast caught the moment on video.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

St. Paul man charged in online 'sextortion' scheme targeting at least 500 girls

Yue Vang, 31, was charged in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

Great Dane Rescue and Sanctuary
MN News

Emaciated Great Danes rescued after being found living in minivan

Great Dane Rescue of Minnesota and Wisconsin posted that two of the dogs are in "rough condition" and "barely hanging on."

Related

29-web-or-mls-4370_Brookside_Ct_26_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This Edina condo's neighbors are Minnehaha Creek and Todd Park

The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is close to a multitude of golf clubs and parks

4-web-or-mls-Living room2
Sponsored Story

Gallery: English cottage in Minneapolis' Corcoran neighborhood is priced to sell

The home's big vegetable gardens and nearby Farmers Market provide grocery bill savings

46-web-or-mls-3800_W_52nd_St_drone_5_3 - Copy
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Fulton home's large corner lot is ideal for patio hangouts, playdates

The Minneapolis location is close to 50th and France and Lake Harriet.

116 E 22nd Ext
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Beautiful English-style home showcases grandeur of an earlier era

Located across Washburn Park and the Minneapolis Institute of Art

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

007_living
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Minneapolis penthouse comes with private elevator and 24-foot ceilings

The custom-designed home is on the market for $500K

1-web-or-mls-12051_Crocus_St_N_drone_14_3
Sponsored Story

Gallery: This updated rambler is ideal for families, perfect for entertaining

Located in an area where kids will happily wear themselves out

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.