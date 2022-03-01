Gallery: Historic Duluth home on the market for nearly $1M

A historic brick Duluth home with a mansion-like appearance and views of Lake Superior is on the market for $999,500.

This five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 6,645-square-foot home at 2627 E 7th St. in Duluth was built in 1917 and sits on a one-acre lot. Deanna Bennett with Messina & Associates Real Estate has the listing.

The property offers a "rare chance to own an iconic Duluth home," Bennett said in the listing. The terrace and entryway are what you'd expect in "a brick, Congdon estate of such stature," with hardwood floors and natural woodwork.

Have a look inside:

2627 E 7th St., Duluth 25 Gallery 25 Images

The home features an industrial-style kitchen and butler pantry, a living room with an oversized fireplace, a window-filled sunroom, a formal dining room, and a mudroom that connects to a porte-cochere with deck space above.

Upstairs, is the primary suite with a gas fireplace and a brick sun porch, and a separate wing of additional bedroom suites and bonus space. On the third level, there is additional storage, an office, a bedroom suite, and additional bonus spaces.

There is at least one bathroom on each floor, which is rare for a home built in the early 1900s, Bennett told Bring Me The News.

The home also has a three-car garage and sits on an acre of land, which provides plenty of privacy.

"A notable feature is this lot. Over the years, many of the homes' lots have been chopped up but this home sits on a double lot," Bennett said. "It also has views of Lake Superior."

The home is within "easy walking distance" to schools, restaurants, parks, the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and shops, Bennett said.