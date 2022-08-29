Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect for sale in St. Paul

Gallery: Historic mansion by Glensheen architect on the market in St. Paul
A 139-year-old mansion designed by one of Minnesota's most prolific architects is on the market in St. Paul.
The Victorian mansion is one of hundreds on Summit Avenue, where the nation's longest stretch of historic homes from the era is found.
Janet A. Piontek with Coldwell Banker Realty has the $1.35 million-dollar listing at 490 Summit Avenue.
The six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is the design of former Minnesota State Architect Clarence H. Johnston
490 Summit Ave.
Johnston's other designs include the Glensheen mansion, the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand and numerous other public buildings and private St. Paul residences.
The residence features a ballroom, an enclosed porch overlooking Summit Avenue, a carriage house and seven fireplaces.