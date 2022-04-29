Gallery: Home in exclusive Edina cul de sac on market for $1.8M

Skip to main content
A mid-century modern home built in one of Edina's most exclusive cul de sacs has been listed on the market for $1.795 million.

Built in 1961, the home at 5012 Schaefer Road retains many of its original features and charm, and is set on an almost one-acre lot that backs onto a pond.

The listing says the home is found "on one of Edina's best cul de sacs," with the architect-designed featuring "all concrete construction with exceptional quality and craftsmanship in an ideal location," with interiors of terrazzo and stone, among other materials.

Listing agent Gary Bennett, of Lakes Area Realty, told Bring Me The News that the current owner rectified "a bad earlier kitchen remodel with a stunning Italian walnut kitchen."

"That renovation opened the kitchen up to a long balcony across the back of the home that never had access from there, an oddity given the setting on the pond," he said.

The home still has its original organ room, featuring the brass grills from the organ that has long since been removed.

Light fills the property, with Bennett saying: "The main part of the house has soaring ceilings and walls of windows that take advantage of the large 1-acre lot and pond setting."

The 6,000-square-foot property has five upstairs bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a 3/4 bath also located on the main level.

Finishing off the property is a three-car heated garage, a new roof, a covered balcony, and a bluestone patio overlooking the pond.

Find out more here.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the original owners of this home were the founders of Nordic Ware. This is not the case. It was owned by the founders of Maid of Scandinavia, the co-founder of which was the brother of the co-founder of Nordic Ware. We apologize for the error.

