November 18, 2021
Gallery: Home with 100 feet of lakeshore on Prior Lake for sale at $2.9M
The home has been completely remodeled.
Spacecrafting

A home with 100 feet of lakeshore on Lower Prior Lake is on the market for $2.9 million. 

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,363-square-foot home is located on a 1-acre lot at the end of a dead-end street, with lakeshore on Lower Prior Lake's Kopps Bay. Christa Hartig with Edina Realty has the listing

The home has been completely remodeled home has a "very well thought out" floorplan, Hartig told Bring Me The News, noting her favorite thing about the home is that it's "very comfortable, inviting yet elegant" and "the views of the lake from inside the home are outstanding."

"It is on one acre and at the end of a dead-end road which allows for tons of privacy. Plenty of room for lots of cars when entertaining which is hard to find on the lake," Hartig adds.

Have a look inside: 

14869 Manitou Road NE, Prior Lake

The home was built in 1962 but the current owners redid everything, inside and out and top to bottom, Hartig said, adding: "This home feels like new construction from the minute you step inside. Excellent quality for the remodel."

The main floor features a chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances, a large living room and dining room, an office and a sunroom. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, including a main bedroom "wing" with a designer closet, full bathroom and private balcony. 

The lower level is a walkout, with a second kitchen, family room/game room, a bedroom and a large storage room that has double doors opening to the backyard. 

Outside, there is a maintenance-free deck and stamped patio, with the property professionally landscaped in 2020 with a built-in hot tub and fire pit.  

There is also a two-car detached garage with extra room upstairs for storage that can be finished in the future. 

