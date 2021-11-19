Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool
Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.
Spacecrafting

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

A home nestled on 11.12 wooded acres in Independence is on the market for $2.6 million. 

The 5,831-square-foot home at 765 Wild Oak Trail was built in 2016 and has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an eight-car garage, as well as a guest house with another bedroom, bathroom and other amenities. Matt Johnson and Sarah Polovitz of Edina Realty have the listing

"The home was built by Gordon James in 2016. Everything about the home is solid. When you walk in the front door, you are able to see straight through the living room to the spectacular backyard, which includes a pool, pond, and 11 acres of privacy," Polovitz told Bring Me The News

765 Wild Oak Trail, Independence

"This property 'checks all the boxes' for what buyers are looking for today: a home office, pool, home gym, privacy, tranquil retreat, room to run around inside and out, and fiber optic cable for fast connectivity," Polovitz said. 

The house offers "casual coastal elegance with wide-planked white oak floors," featuring a primary bedroom and bathroom on the main level, which is designed for entertaining featuring a large kitchen island and walk-through pantry. There's also a laundry room near a multi-purpose mudroom with a closet that contains a laundry room and "safe shelter," the list says. 

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a large bonus room and a secondary laundry room. 

Outside, the home has an outdoor living space with roll-down phantom screens overlooking the pool and wooded landscape. On the property there is also a pond.

In the guest house, there is an additional 1,080-square-feet of living space with a bedroom, a bathroom, as well as a home office, workshop and hockey shooting area inside the heated five-car garage. In the main house's three-car heated garage, there is a dog wash.

