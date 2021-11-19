Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Gallery: Lake Minnetonka home on the market for $6.75M
Gallery: Lake Minnetonka home on the market for $6.75M

There are views from the lake from nearly every room.
Spacecrafting

A home built for entertaining set upon nearly eight acres on Lake Minnetonka's Maxwell Bay is up for sale for $6.75 million. 

The 7,959-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a seven-car garage. The property at 3125 Fox St. in Orono is on a 7.7-acre lot. Andrew Spilseth with Compass has the listing

Spilseth says the privacy, acreage and "golf course-like landscaping" are his favorite features of the home. 

Have a look inside: 

3125 Fox St., Orono

The home, constructed in 1952, has been updated with "meticulous detail," the listing says. The main floor offers all the living amenities, including a main bedroom suite with a bathroom, walk-in closet and private porch. The second story of the home houses the five other bedrooms and an exercise room. 

Spilseth says the home has "amazing views of Maxwell Bay" and is great for entertaining, with lake views from every room. The home boasts indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces, including a firepit and beach on the shoreline. 

The home has a seven-car garage, including an oversized detached garage that could be expanded into a sport court, Spilseth says. 

