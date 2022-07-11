Skip to main content
Gallery: Lake Minnetonka island home hits the market for nearly $9M

A Lake Minnetonka island property is for sale.

Photo courtesy of Dean Riedel | 360-VIP.

A Lake Minnetonka island property is for sale.

A luxurious island home offering panoramic views of Lake Minnetonka has hit the market for nearly $9 million. 

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home at 5570 Maple Heights Road in Greenwood is listed for $8,995,000 — Jeffrey Dewing with Coldwell Banker has the listing, which describes the property has a "landmark Lake Minnetonka estate." 

The home was designed to create the "perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living" with French doors leading from the living spaces to the terrace overlooking the pool, according to the listing. 

Hennepin County property records list the owner as Kam Talebi, who is the CEO of restaurant empire Kaskaid Hospitality, which owns the CRAVE chain as well as Twin Cities venues including Brit's Pub.

The mansion was previously listed last year for $15 million.

Features of the home include a spacious gourmet kitchen with two center islands and an adjoining prep kitchen. 

Other amenities include an elevator, an office with a marble-surround fireplace, a craft room, a movie theater, two wine rooms, an exercise room, sauna, spa and a bar with a lounge.

The underground heated garage is spacious enough to fit over eight vehicles and features a car wash. 

The private island spans 1.3 acres. 

