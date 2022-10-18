Skip to main content
Gallery: Lakefront condo near Duluth's Canal Park on the market for $1.2M

The luxurious lakefront condo is a short walk away from downtown Duluth.

912 S Lake Ave. #2, Duluth. Courtesy of Dan Jandl/Duluth Visuals.

Few properties in Duluth offer better views of Lake Superior than a condominium on the market for $1.2 million. 

Built in 2007, the contemporary shorefront condo offers views of the Duluth skyline with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the two-story, 2,640-square-foot residence. 

Deanna Bennett with Messina & Associates Real Estate has the listing at 912 S. Lake Ave. Unit 2. 

912 S Lake Ave. #2, Duluth.

Bennett's favorite features of the two-bedroom unit include the relaxing views, ability to walk out the door and hike, kayak, paddle board or swim in Lake Superior or bike, hike or run down the peninsula of Park Point. 

In addition to a beachfront patio on the main level, the master suite features a private deck to enjoy the morning sunrise or the city lights in the evening. 

"The buyer will love walking across the famous lift bridge and to all the restaurants and shops of Canal Park," Bennett shared, adding the "clean, modern vibe" is perfecting for entertaining, day or night. 

