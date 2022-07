Listed by Larry LaVercombe and Diane Mach of Lakes Area Realty, this classic Linden Hills home sold above list price in a matter of days!

4144 Drew Ave South, Minneapolis MN

3 Gallery 3 Images

If you're interested in learning more about homes for sale in Linden Hills or would like to know the value of your current home, reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Larry LaVercombe at (612) 845-5273.