Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

A southeastern Minnesota home built to resemble Yellowstone Lodge in Yellowstone National Park is on the market for $1.25 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom 3,855-square-foot home at 8706 State 44 in Caledonia sits on 80 heavily wooded acres, offering privacy, wildlife, and the feeling that you own your own state park.

The home, called Oak Haven, was built in 1979 with lodgepole pines found in the Rocky Mountains and features a grand fireplace built to resemble the one at Yellowstone Lodge. Trina Solano with Edina Realty has the listing.

Have a look inside:

Debra Zillmer, a retired orthopedic surgeon, and Dan Leaver, a retired mechanical engineer, bought the log home from the original owners and about 10 years ago did an extensive update on the property, turning it into their refuge from their hectic lives, Zillmer told Bring Me The News.

"We hope that the eventual buyers will love Oak Haven as much as we do," Zillmer said. "We have built upon the dreams of the original visionary owners and added our own signatures to the property. It is very hard for us to leave but the time is now right.

"We intend to travel in a motor home with our sweet dog, Carly, to experience the national parks and other spectacular sites around our country," she added.

The main floor features the kitchen and dining areas, great room, guest bathroom and a primary bedroom suite with a bedroom, bathroom, dressing room and laundry area. There is also a loft level and lower-level living spaces with three other bedrooms and two bathrooms.

In the nearby three-car garage complex, there is a 750-square-foot woodworking shop and a 1,000-square-foot studio apartment with a full bathroom, which has been used for housing guests, office space and a spot for creativity, Zillmer said.

The family began a major renovation of the home in 2011, adding geothermal heating (it was previously fuel oil) and a backup gas-fueled furnace, energy-efficient windows and hot-water heated flooring.

They remodeled the kitchen, adding cherry wood cabinets and a mosaic called Nature's Yin and Yang, featuring their favorite things: sun, moon, winter, summer, trees, rocks and greenery. The backsplash in the powder room also features a mosaic of the aurora borealis.

Outside, they added a large wrap-around porch that offers views of Zillmer's perennial gardens, as well as two circular patios in the gardens. On the property, Leaver created and maintained an upper and lower meadow for pollinators, birds and native plants, which have been "spectacular" for viewing wildlife, fireflies and the stars, as well as being a playground for kids and dogs, Zillmer said.

The expansive property affords many opportunities to see wildlife, with Zillmer saying it's common to see deer walk through the yard, as well as wild turkeys, woodpeckers, chickadees, goldfinches, grosbeaks, cardinals, hummingbirds, Baltimore orioles and barred owls.

"We like to think of the wildlife as the real owners of this beautiful property, and we are simply dwelling among them," Zillmer said.

Listing agent Solano says the home is perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors and being surrounded by nature.