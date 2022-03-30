Gallery: Lotus Lake home perfect for entertaining on the market for $1.3M

A charming home on Lotus Lake in Chanhassen is on the market for $1.3 million.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,541-square-foot home at 7010 Dakota Ave. in Chanhassen was built in 1958. Chris Wilson of Bridge Realty has the listing.

Have a look inside:

The listing describes the home as "not your cookie-cutter McMansion," noting it has "old-world charm" with an open concept and vaulted wood-beam ceilings.

"I love this house and cried when I knew I would be moving," current owner Monica Posnick told Bring Me The News. "We raised our two wonderful daughters and will always cherish the memories we made. I will miss it tremendously."

Posnick says Herb Bloomberg, who built Chanhassen Dinner Theatre and operated it until 1989, as well as designed the clubhouse at Hazeltine National Golf Club and the Old Log Theare, built the Lotus Lake home for his friend, Gedney Tuttle of Gedney Pickles.

Tuttle used it as a summer home (Bloomberg lived next door), but it has been modified since, including the addition of a second story over the garage, Posnick said.

The home is perfect for entertaining and is a great "party house," boasting a floorplan that flows and a "fabulous kitchen," Posnick said. She designed the kitchen, noting she cooks like an "old farm wife" with canning, jamming, and baking bread.

The house has a main floor primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The tile in the shower has a map of Lotus Lake with the home noted by a single pink tile, Posnick said.

There's also a separate wing for children on the second level and a large studio that overlooks the lake, as well as decks and a porch that are "so wonderful in the summer," she noted.

The property itself has 170 feet of shoreline on the east side of Lotus Lake, allowing the new owners to enjoy sunlight "the entire day," the listing says. The lake itself is "great" for boating, swimming, fishing, and skiing, Posnick added.

"I also love the lake views and the wonderful breezes in the summer. We rarely turn on the air conditioner and love having the windows open at night," Posnick said. "I also love the yard and all the gardens and the possibilities."

Posnick touted the lush gardens and peaceful setting, as well as the privacy and abundance of wildlife the property offers, including eagles, owls, loons, hawks, migratory birds and a family of foxes that lives in the woodpile outside the studio window.

"You can watch the parents and kits frolicking around for hours. This is very much fun," Posnick said.

The backyard is completely fenced, so it's "great for kids and pets," and there's a treehouse the Posnicks added for their children, noting they'd come home from school and do their homework in it.

The property also boasts a detached garage with a large, heated workshop.