Gallery: Luxury living in Minnesota's newest city

A custom rambler by Pietsch Builders Inc. at 20035 Nevada Avenue in Credit River, Minn. Courtesy of Homecoming Photography.

Minnesota's newest city, known for its horse ranches, wide-open landscape and local hunting, is also a growing destination for luxury real estate. 

Credit River, a community with around 6,000 residents located approximately 25 miles south of the Twin Cities, traded its township status for incorporation last year. 

The Tara Farms development is among the up-and-coming neighborhoods where custom builders are bringing a new generation of countryside estates to the scenic community. 

Scott Hutchinson's modern farmhouse by Lakeville-based Pietsch Builders Inc. is complete with a 40x80' ice rink and a 2,300-square-foot heated garage that doubles as an outbuilding. 

Tara Farms is one of several custom home developments shaping the landscape and lifestyle in Credit River, where private acreage for outdoor recreation is a cardinal consideration for home buyers. 

The neighboring Ranch of Credit River development, which is planned to eventually span over 400 acres, is offering 2.5-acre lots with homes built by Cuddigan Custom Builders, Custom One Homes, Highmark Builders or Wooddale Builders.

Hutchinson, who works in sales & marketing with Pietsch Builders Inc., said the team behind Tara Farms is working to launch another neighborhood, to be called Yellowstone of Credit River, next year. 

The developments, Hutchinson said, are increasingly attracting residents of other Twin Cities metropolitan cities — such as Edina, Wayzata and Minnetonka — who are seeking more land and privacy at a lower cost than they'd find in other affluent wooded communities, such as Orono. 

His own three-bedroom, three-bathroom rambler features wide-plank oak floors, vaulted ceilings and a screened-in porch to take in the views. 

