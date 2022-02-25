Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

Skip to main content
Gallery: Minneapolis home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

A completely renovated home blocks from the Minneapolis lakes is on the market for $929,000. 

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,562-square-foot home at 2014 Sheridan Ave. S was built in 1998. It's a block from Cedar Lake and a few blocks from Lake of the Isles. Marcia McLean with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, who is the owner and listing agent, gutted the home over the past few years after buying it from the original owner in 2017, she told Bring Me The News.  

Have a look inside: 

Despite being newer compared to its neighbors, the two-story home fits in with the charm of the affluent Kenwood neighborhood, where many of the houses were built in the early 1900s.

McLean says the home, which was built on an empty lot in 1998, is unique because you don't have "old house crap-ola" to deal with but the home doesn't feel like it was only built 25 years ago. 

"For an old neighborhood, you kind of get all the new house amenities ... it functions pretty much as a new house," McLean said, noting it boasts an oversized two-car garage and tall ceilings in the basement. 

The "move-in ready two-story" boasts a new custom kitchen and hearth room (renovated in 2019), a primary suite with a bathroom and laundry (renovated in 2018), a new roof (added in 2020), and other cosmetic updates throughout the home, the listing says. In the yard, there is a "fabulous perennial garden" the original owners curated, McLean said.

McLean's favorite feature of the home is the hearth room adjacent to the kitchen, where she enjoys sitting in front of the fire reading a book. "It's warm and cozy and comfortable," she said.

She also loves the "spectacular kitchen," which is great for entertaining, adding the home has a good entertaining flow. 

