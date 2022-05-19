Gallery: Minneapolis penthouse comes with private elevator and 24-foot ceilings

Own a private oasis in the heart of Minneapolis. This custom-designed penthouse is perfect for modern times with two spacious and airy home offices, its very own private elevator and a large, private outdoor deck.

The top-of-the-line kitchen has custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, convenient breakfast bar and opens to the dining room with soaring two-story ceilings.

1805 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis MN

Next to the dining room is a large living room perfect for hosting a big gathering. It has a beautiful gas fireplace and French doors to a Juliette balcony. Other standout features are the distressed walnut flooring, travertine staircase, 24-foot ceilings, and custom lighting add drama to the surroundings.

The owner's suite has a private full bath with a separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Adjacent to the owner’s suite is a cozy den with a gas fireplace. A second bedroom features its own 3/4 bathroom and walk-in closet.

The fabulous Travertine staircase leads to a lofted upper level boasting two home offices, a 3/4 bath, a kitchenette, and a gorgeous private deck with views of downtown. Also included are in-unit laundry, sound system, double car garage, two personal storage rooms and a shared exercise room. All this and only a short walk to MIA, Orchestra Hall, parks, breweries, coffee shops, restaurants, and downtown.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Carol B. Bennett at (612) 327-9693 or carol@carolbennett.com.