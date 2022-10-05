Skip to main content
Gallery: Minnesota's first Sweetgreen opens, three more on the way

Sweetgreen is now open at the Galleria in Edina in the space formerly occupied by People's Organic. Photo courtesy of sweetgreen.

Fast-casual salad chain sweetgreen is officially open in Minnesota. 

The first of the California-based company's four Twin Cities locations opened at the Galleria in Edina last month. 

Sweetgreen Galleria

Screen Shot 2022-10-04 at 5.15.32 PM
5
Gallery
5 Images

A location at the former Moose & Sadie's space in Minneapolis' North Loop will be the next to open with an opening scheduled for Oct. 25. 

The St. Paul location is set to follow with an opening planned for Nov. 11 on the Grand Avenue corner formerly occupied by Pier 1 Imports. 

Sweetgreen under construction on the corner of Grand Avenue and S. Grotto Street in St. Paul on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. 

A forth Minnesota location, planned for the University of Minnesota campus, is expected to open sometime early next year, according to a company spokesperson. 

The popular salad shop featuring seasonal menus and locally-sourced ingredients was founded in Washington D.C. in 2006 by a group of Georgetown University students. 

Baker's Field Flour, Revol Greens and Stickney Hill Dairy are among the local farmers Sweetgreen will partner with in Minnesota, according to Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine

