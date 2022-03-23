Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

A modern home perched above a lake and nestled on nearly 24 wooded acres about 60 miles west of the Twin Cities is on the market for $1.39 million.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,192-square-foot walkout rambler at 12901 Eagles Way in South Haven was built in 2018 and sits on 23.83 acres overlooking Lake Louisa. Paul Skillman with Keller Williams has the listing.

"This property is without a doubt the coolest on the market right now. Every time I pay a visit or talk to the owner I learn something new. Seeking the all-in-one property? A home, a sanctuary, and a playground. This property embodies everything great about living in Minnesota," Skillman told Bring Me The News.

Have a look inside:

12901 Eagles Way, South Haven 43 Gallery 43 Images

The custom, architect-designed home boasts a clean and contemporary design that's open and airy. The home has a lodge vibe, with plenty of outdoor space from the expansive patio to the saltwater pool and deck overlooking the lake.

The main floor boasts vaulted ceilings, in-heat concrete floors, and massive windows that allow light to pour in. The dining room and living room line the back of the home and open up to a large patio. Off the dining room is a chef-designed kitchen that has two of almost everything, from refrigerators to ovens and dishwashers, as well as a walk-in pantry.

The primary owner's suite, also on the main floor, has an adjacent sitting room with a fireplace that connects to the patio and overlooks the pool and lake. Two other bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and doors to the outside are also located on the main floor. And a three-stall garage is accessible through the laundry room on the main level.

In the walk-out lower level, there are two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom and their own doors to the outside. There's also a billiard room, recreation room, and workshop, as well as access to the fourth garage stall.

The green-built home is powered by a 14.8-kilowatt solar panel and features Structurally Insulated Panels, triple-pane windows, and xeriscaped yard. Skillman notes the owner won't have to worry about high utility bills.

The property offers wooded acreage on 450 feet of private shoreline on Lake Louisa, which is a spring-feed lake that drops to 44 feet at the end of the dock. Overlooking the lake is a 50-foot by 25-foot heated saltwater pool. The pool area features an outdoor kitchen, a sauna house with a shower, hot tub and fire pit.

Also on the property is a 9-hole disc golf course, two RV hookups with separate septic, and a guest house. The property offers the opportunity to add additional buildings or subdivide, the listing notes.

There is an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

You can take a tour of the home here, as well as see more photos, videos and floor plans.