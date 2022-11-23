Gallery: Modernist home on Duluth's observation hill listed for nearly $1.6M

A modern, hillside home for sale in Duluth offers a private courtyard, sprawling decks and plenty of other places to take in the magnificent Lake Superior views.

The 4,155-square-foot home, built on Observation Hill in 1991, features floor-to-ceiling windows, granite floors, warm wood accents and other modernist elements influenced by the designs of prolific local architect David Salmela.

Deanna Bennett with Messina & Associates Real Estate has the $1,575,000 listing at 621 W. 3rd St.

With no road or sidewalk access from the street below, the four-bedroom home offers both seclusion and close proximity to Duluth's bustling downtown.

The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, open shelving and a pantry area, all in a light-filled space with views of the lake and city.

An elevator takes guests up a one-bedroom, all-glass apartment, which creates an opportunity for a vacation rental, according to the listing.

Other amenities include a wood-burning fireplace, an Infiniti pool room, a central courtyard and a lofted den.