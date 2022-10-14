Gallery: New renderings show plans for MN's World's Fair bid

Skip to main content
Gallery: New renderings show plans for Minnesota's World's Fair bid

Gallery: New renderings show plans for Minnesota's World's Fair bid

The Expo would establish a permanent hub for wellness and innovation near Mall of America.

Courtesy of Minnesota USA Expo 2027

The Expo would establish a permanent hub for wellness and innovation near Mall of America.

Minnesota's bid to host the World's Fair reached another milestone this week with members of the Bureau International des Exposition visiting Bloomington to meet with top state officials and assess the feasibility of the plans. 

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the Specialized Expo, also known as the World's Fair, in 2027.

The 93-day summer event, aimed at bolstering trade relationships and tackling global challenges, is estimated to draw over 14 million visitors.

Minnesota's bid focuses on the state's healthcare industry and centers around the theme of "Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All." 

Minnesota USA Expo 2027 on Wednesday unveiled new renderings of the proposal, showing a complete transformation of vacant land near Mall of America. 

Minnesota USA Expo 2027

kUZSn0vw
7
Gallery
7 Images

With more than 32 million people living within a day's drive of Bloomington, officials hoping to bring the World's Fair to Minnesota say the site offers a gateway to the United States and would open new doors for innovation, tourism and commerce in America's Heartland.

After the fair, the Expo district would form a new urban neighborhood featuring an international conference center, sports and wellness facilities, a global innovation district, entertainment, an elevated park, new bicycle routes and housing.

"It’s heartwarming to see the bipartisan support not only at a state level but at a federal level as well, and we hope the BIE has sensed that level of support during their visit to our state," John Stanoch, president of Minnesota USA Expo 2027, stated following the delegation's visit. 

A decision from the Bureau International des Exposition is expected June 2023. The other host proposals are from:

  • Phuket, Thailand
  • Belgrade, Serbia
  • Malaga, Spain
  • San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina 

The Expo is expected to carry an economic impact of $2.5 billion, according to a study by Rockport Analytics. Of the 14.3 million visitors expected to attend in Minnesota, it's estimated that 1.1 million visitors would travel from outside of the United States. 

Next Up

0ak-VB9I
MN Lifestyle

Gallery: New renderings show plans for MN's World's Fair bid

The Expo would establish a permanent hub for wellness and innovation near Mall of America.

court room
MN News

First guilty pleas made in Feeding Our Future fraud case

A total of 49 people are facing charges.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Effort to find fatal shooting suspects seen throwing victim out of SUV

The incident happened on Oct. 3.

ingraham_headshot
MN News

Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis

The former Washington Post writer famously moved to northwestern Minnesota after insulting it.

Missing nicollet man
MN News

Authorities issue new picture of bicyclist missing almost 2 weeks

The man has been missing since Sept. 30.

image
MN Business

State settles with Andersen Corp. over treatment of disabled job applicant

The company will be monitored to ensure compliance with the agreement.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 11.50.28 AM
MN Weird

Fat Bear Week organizer deems MN bear 'a real chubby champ'

Meet one of the "chonkers of the Northwoods."

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 9.11.42 AM
MN News

Family of U of M grad in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

The family Kyle Wong hopes to have him transferred to a facility in Colorado after an August hit-and-run.

basketball unsplash stock
MN Sports

After dropping youth sports fees, St. Paul sees big rise in participation

Kids ages 9-18 won't need to pay any fees in the city for the next three years.

Screen Shot 2022-09-20 at 7.12.38 AM
MN News

After Minnesotan on scooter killed by drunk-driver, Indiana city restricts scooters

A suspected drunk driver hit the 20-year-old last month.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11

No significant trend, up or down, in COVID wastewater data the past three weeks.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 8.04.27 AM
MN News

12-year-old boy fatally shot by uncle in hunting accident identified

Jeremy Her was shot by his uncle on Sunday morning and died later that day.

Related

image
Minnesota Life

Renderings unveiled for potential World's Fair in Bloomington

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the event in 2027.

USATSI_18081206_168397563_lowres
Minnesota Life

Wolves' Marc Lore tapped to lead Minnesota's Expo 2027 bid

Lore will be co-chair with Robert Clark, who has previous experience working at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai.

image
MN Shopping

Gallery: All-in-one Japanese retailer opens in Mall of America

The retailer has several locations in New York City.

MN Health

Obama agrees that Minnesota should host World's Fair 2023

He endorsed the expo in memos to the secretaries of state and commerce.

bloomington 22
MN Property

Gallery: Tudor-style home in Bloomington overlooks Minnesota River valley

The 1920s home is on the market for $684,000.

MN Lifestyle

Minnesota isn't getting the World's Fair

The state fell at the first hurdle.

Minnesota Life

'Garage Logic' bids emotional farewell to the Minnesota State Fair

They've been broadcasting from the fair for 25 years.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair unveils new attractions for 2018

Who's excited about the new bathroom building?!