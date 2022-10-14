Gallery: New renderings show plans for MN's World's Fair bid

Minnesota's bid to host the World's Fair reached another milestone this week with members of the Bureau International des Exposition visiting Bloomington to meet with top state officials and assess the feasibility of the plans.

Minnesota is one of five destinations in the running to host the Specialized Expo, also known as the World's Fair, in 2027.

The 93-day summer event, aimed at bolstering trade relationships and tackling global challenges, is estimated to draw over 14 million visitors.

Minnesota's bid focuses on the state's healthcare industry and centers around the theme of "Healthy People, Healthy Planet: Wellness and Well-Being for All."

Minnesota USA Expo 2027 on Wednesday unveiled new renderings of the proposal, showing a complete transformation of vacant land near Mall of America.

With more than 32 million people living within a day's drive of Bloomington, officials hoping to bring the World's Fair to Minnesota say the site offers a gateway to the United States and would open new doors for innovation, tourism and commerce in America's Heartland.

After the fair, the Expo district would form a new urban neighborhood featuring an international conference center, sports and wellness facilities, a global innovation district, entertainment, an elevated park, new bicycle routes and housing.

"It’s heartwarming to see the bipartisan support not only at a state level but at a federal level as well, and we hope the BIE has sensed that level of support during their visit to our state," John Stanoch, president of Minnesota USA Expo 2027, stated following the delegation's visit.

A decision from the Bureau International des Exposition is expected June 2023. The other host proposals are from:

Phuket, Thailand

Belgrade, Serbia

Malaga, Spain

San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina

The Expo is expected to carry an economic impact of $2.5 billion, according to a study by Rockport Analytics. Of the 14.3 million visitors expected to attend in Minnesota, it's estimated that 1.1 million visitors would travel from outside of the United States.