Gallery: Newly renovated Chanhassen home for sale for $1.575M

A completely renovated home in a coveted Chanhassen neighborhood is on the market for $1.575 million.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,597-square-foot home at 1450 W Farm Road in Chanhassen is situated on 3.65 acres, offering plenty of wooded privacy. Sharla Stafford and Eric Stafford with Coldwell Banker have the listing.

"It's not a cookie-cutter home. It was built by Keith Waters and the current owners did a complete renovation and the style is a combination of soft contemporary and old-world style — they have both warm and cool elements in the interior design of the home and it created a relaxed, elegant, comfortable and luxurious finish," Sharla Stafford told Bring Me The News.

Have a look inside:

Located in the Hesse Farms neighborhood, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with light and offer views of the property, all perfect for entertaining.

"The sellers loved the outdoor living space with the pool, large bar and fireplace - they had small and large parties there all summer and there was room for everyone. They also love the huge kitchen where everyone gathers and the lounge/bar with the fireplace — they used it all the time — it just has a very cool vibe," Stafford said.

The main level has a formal living room with 20-foot ceilings and a bar that sits eight. The kitchen, which was remodeled in 2011, has a large center island and a built-in kitchen dining island, a custom buffet, heated tile floors and stainless steel appliances. The family room has 10-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, and sliding patio doors that lead to the outdoor entertaining areas. On the main floor, there is also an office and laundry.

The upstairs of the home has all four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. The second story also has a laundry room and a bonus room with an exercise room.

The walkout lower level boasts a second family room with a gas fireplace, a walk-up bar and beverage refrigerator, a bathroom, a game room and a home theater with stadium seating.

The home has a three-car oversized garage with lofted storage space. Outside, there is a heated in-ground pool with an automatic pool cover, a hot tub, and an outdoor living space with a fireplace, a walk-up bar and buffet, a high-top table, a pergola with accent lighting and a bonfire ring.

Sharla Stafford says the home offers year-round fun but the current owners, who are empty nesters, have decided to sell because they're spending more time up north.