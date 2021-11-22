Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Gallery: Newly renovated Chanhassen home for sale for $1.575M
Publish date:

Gallery: Newly renovated Chanhassen home for sale for $1.575M

It's perfect for entertaining.
Author:

Spacecrafting

It's perfect for entertaining.

A completely renovated home in a coveted Chanhassen neighborhood is on the market for $1.575 million. 

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,597-square-foot home at 1450 W Farm Road in Chanhassen is situated on 3.65 acres, offering plenty of wooded privacy. Sharla Stafford and Eric Stafford with Coldwell Banker have the listing.

"It's not a cookie-cutter home. It was built by Keith Waters and the current owners did a complete renovation and the style is a combination of soft contemporary and old-world style — they have both warm and cool elements in the interior design of the home and it created a relaxed, elegant, comfortable and luxurious finish," Sharla Stafford told Bring Me The News

Have a look inside: 

1450 W Farm Road, Chanhassen

chan 1
40
Gallery
40 Images

Located in the Hesse Farms neighborhood, the home has floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with light and offer views of the property, all perfect for entertaining. 

"The sellers loved the outdoor living space with the pool, large bar and fireplace - they had small and large parties there all summer and there was room for everyone. They also love the huge kitchen where everyone gathers and the lounge/bar with the fireplace — they used it all the time — it just has a very cool vibe," Stafford said. 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

The main level has a formal living room with 20-foot ceilings and a bar that sits eight. The kitchen, which was remodeled in 2011, has a large center island and a built-in kitchen dining island, a custom buffet, heated tile floors and stainless steel appliances. The family room has 10-foot ceilings, a gas fireplace, and sliding patio doors that lead to the outdoor entertaining areas. On the main floor, there is also an office and laundry.

The upstairs of the home has all four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom. The second story also has a laundry room and a bonus room with an exercise room. 

The walkout lower level boasts a second family room with a gas fireplace, a walk-up bar and beverage refrigerator, a bathroom, a game room and a home theater with stadium seating.

The home has a three-car oversized garage with lofted storage space. Outside, there is a heated in-ground pool with an automatic pool cover, a hot tub, and an outdoor living space with a fireplace, a walk-up bar and buffet, a high-top table, a pergola with accent lighting and a bonfire ring. 

Sharla Stafford says the home offers year-round fun but the current owners, who are empty nesters, have decided to sell because they're spending more time up north.

Next Up

pixabay gun holding - CROP
MN News

'Extraordinarily bad idea': MN sheriff urges locals against firing 'warning shots'

The sheriff has seen a "handful" of warning shot incidents lately in response to possible prowlers.

waukesha parade screengrab
MN News

Waukesha parade: Police ID victims, reveal more about suspect

Two injured children remain in critical condition.

Dodge Center
MN News

Large police response to incident in Dodge Center

Triton Public Schools have been placed in a soft lockdown as a precaution.

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

hopkins high school GSV Pro - CROP
MN News

As students protest Rittenhouse verdict, fight in school prompts shelter-in-place

The high school issued a shelter in place as a result of the altercation.

deer hunting
MN News

Man shot in group hunting accident in southern Minnesota

It happened Saturday afternoon in Olmsted County.

long term care elderly
MN Health

400 MN National Guard members headed to long-term care facilities

The governor also hopes to provide $50 million in federal funding to help facilities hire more workers.

Smack Shack Facebook 2
MN Food & Drink

Smack Shack's 4th Twin Cities location opens in December

It's taking over a former Fuddruckers — meaning lots of seating and a bigger kitchen.

Franconia Sculpture Park - Lorie Shaull - Flickr
Outdoors

5 outdoor spots to explore on Black Friday (instead of shopping)

There's something for everyone on this list of Twin Cities destinations.

holiday shopping
Minnesota Life

Money Gal Coaching: 4 tips to avoid holiday shopping debt

Kelly Blodgett used her passion behind becoming debt free to launch Money Gal Coaching.

chan 32
MN Property

Gallery: Newly renovated Chanhassen home for sale for $1.575M

It's perfect for entertaining.

Pexels - woman grocery shopping mask covi
MN Coronavirus

As COVID surges in MN, major cities not considering mask mandates

Cities are observing the situation, but at this point more stringent mitigation efforts are now imminent.

Related

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

GetMedia (1)
MN Property

Gallery: Historic church renovated into home is yours for $248,000

The church-turned-home offers an open floor plan in the heart of Howard Lake.

14869-Manitou-Road-NE-Prior-Lake-MN-55372-6110268-image1
MN Property

Gallery: Home with 100 feet of lakeshore on Prior Lake for sale at $2.9M

The home has been completely remodeled.

765-Wild-Oak-Trail-Independence-MN-55359-6111931-image5
MN Property

Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

oak haven 1
MN Property

Gallery: Log home on 80 wooded acres on the market for $1.25M

The home offers privacy and wildlife from the woods to the gardens and meadows.

161-custom-6525 Rowland Road Eden Praire-193
MN Property

Gallery: Rare dual-dome home for sale in Eden Prairie, comes with slides

It's on the market for $2.99 million.

house 47
MN Property

Gallery: Historic St. Paul home that F. Scott Fitzgerald frequented is for sale

The home was featured in one of Fitzgerald's short stories.

lanesboro 1
MN Property

Gallery: Bed and Breakfast in Lanesboro comes with 103 acres

The 10-bedroom home could be used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue or retreat center, among other things.