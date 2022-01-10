Gallery: North Oaks home designed for entertaining on the market for $3.275M

A contemporary home built for entertaining in the prestigious North Oaks neighborhood is on the market for $3.275 million.

The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 11,189 square foot home at 105 W Pleasant Lake Road was built in 1989 and sits on 1.60 acres. Sonia and Sanjay Kohli with Edina Realty have the listing.

Have a look inside:

105 W Pleasant Lake Road, North Oaks 41 Gallery 41 Images

When asked his favorite part of the home, Realtor Sanjay Kohli told Bring Me The News: "The grand living room is a focal point with walls painted using Venetian plaster paint and tall art niches with gold accent backdrops, the elegant fireplace with marble facade and the foyer with terraced plantings and water fountains inspired from the iconic Bellagio Hotel."

The home, built by Smuckler Custom Homes, was designed for entertaining. It has three large decks, three wet bars, two full kitchens, four fireplaces, a professional dance floor with DJ setup, eight seating areas, a billiards area, grand chandeliers, and an elevator to all three levels, among other things.

"The current owners have lived in the Twin Cities for over 50 years and are successful business owners. They built this home with their vision, to offer grand entertainment spaces for their guests and comfortable living for when their family would visit," Sanjay Kohli said. "Using rich and timeless finishes, plus a design that works for not only them but future owners, this home has a special touch and is only available for sale as the current owners are transitioning to be closer to their grandchildren."

The home has tall ceilings that allow tons of natural light, and a "delicate balance of being airy and modern while remaining comfortable and welcoming," he added.