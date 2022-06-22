Gallery: Opulent estate for sale is a Wisconsin landmark

One of the stateliest homes in the Midwest is on the market for $5.95 million.

The Italian Renaissance-style mansion on the shores of Lake Michigan in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin is listed by Peter Mahler of Sotheby's International Realty.

The nine-bedroom mansion, built in 1918 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, spans over 13,700-square-feet and sits on a three-acre bluff property.

"The residence has been extensively and lovingly restored and the current steward of this property has invested significantly in upgrading and maintaining the home to perfection," the listing states. "This home truly needs to be experienced in person to appreciate what the artisans, craftsmen and designers have created."

The mansion is commonly known as the Herman and Claudia Uihlein residence.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, Herman Uihlein, son of long-time Schlitz Brewing Company president, built the mansion. Uihlein owned the Lavine Gear Company.

"The prominent entry hall is dominated by a sweeping grand staircase with an ornate wrought iron railing," the historical society states. "It also features a large elaborately carved sandstone fireplace, carved walnut doors and a coffered ceiling with decorative plasterwork."

The mansion was designed by Kirchoff & Rose, an architectural firm behind various Milwaukee landmarks.

Previous owners of the mansion include Peter Buffett (son of billionaire Warren Buffett), according to OnMilwaukee. The house is currently owned by former Bucyrus International CEO Tim Sullivan.