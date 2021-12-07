Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza auctioning off everything

Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Gallery: Original Broadway Pizza location auctioning off signage, decor and more
Publish date:

The online auction runs until Dec. 13.
Author:

Broadway Pizza Minneapolis, Facebook

The original Broadway Pizza location in Minneapolis is now closed, and while its famous caboose is headed off to a museum, you'll soon be able to get your hands on a bunch of other pizzeria memorabilia.

Broadway Pizza is auctioning off just about everything that was in the nearly 50-year-old restaurant on West River Road. A lot of it is restaurant items and kitchen equipment, such as sinks, tables, shelving, mugs, chairs and a dishwasher.

But there are some fun gems in there too, particularly for anyone who holds fond memories of the popular pizza spot.

Fancy a train light chandelier? How about a 60-inch sign proclaiming "PIZZA KITCHEN," or a neon Grain Belt sign? Maybe you even want to get your hands on some of the train cars, track and scenery that used to circle the restaurant.

Broadway Pizza auction

All images courtesy of Auction Masters.
Broadway Pizza Auction - 8
14
Gallery
14 Images

The online auction is being done through Auction Masters, and items will start to close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. You'll have to pick up and pay for any items the next day, at the old Broadway Pizza site (2025 W. River Road in Minneapolis). You can see the full list of available items here.

All items are being sold as-is, all sales are final and there's a 15% buyers fee in addition to Minnesota sales tax.

