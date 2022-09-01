Gallery: P.J. Fleck's Lake Minnetonka vacation home hits market for $2.5M

A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka.

Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound.

The Flecks have listed the 6,000-square-foot property with plans to build a new home nearby, according to the Star Tribune.

3000 Highland Blvd. 18 Gallery 18 Images

Entertainment amenities at the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom home include fireside seating, a pool and ping-pong table.

"A screened porch is a perfect spot for the cigar aficionados," the listing reads. "The tiered yard offers venues for s'mores around the fire-pit, a grassy landing for spike ball, bag toss or a game of catch."

The porch and the vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom offer some of the property's best views of Crooks Bay.

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN Directory