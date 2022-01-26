Skip to main content
Gallery: Pagoda-inspired home on Lake Pepin for sale for $2M

The home has 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River.

A home with 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River is for sale for $2 million. 

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,174-square-foot home at 27858 Greens Point Road in Red Wing was built in 1929. The home, which sits on more than an acre on Lake Pepin on the Mississippi River, was "built to mimic Asian-style pagoda architecture," the listing says. 

Jason Walgrave of Re/Max Advantage Plus has the listing

"This is an amazing opportunity to have 425 feet of private shoreline on Lake Peppin," Alicia Jirik of the Walgrave Real Estate Group told Bring Me The News.

The home offers a four-season porch to take in the views and a "beautiful stone fireplace" in the living room, which Jirik says are the best features of the property, noting the current owner did some remodeling in 2013.

The main floor is open and filled with windows, and includes the porch and stone fireplace. Upstairs are the homes three bedrooms — two bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the second floor, while the third floor offers a large bedroom and panoramic views of the river and surrounding landscape. 

The property includes a four-car detached garage and an unfinished guest house with hookups for a kitchen, washer/dryer and bathroom.

