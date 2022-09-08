Skip to main content
Gallery: Picturesque Cannon Falls homestead on the market for $3.25M

Gallery: Picturesque Cannon Falls homestead on the market for $3.25M

Take a look inside this 'hidden gem.'

9350 Forest Road in Cannon Falls, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting.

Take a look inside this 'hidden gem.'

A tranquil homestead on the market in Cannon Falls offers views of the Cannon River, a swimming pool overlooking a native prairie, and both indoor and outdoor spaces to gather around the hearth. 

A rustic gate marks the entrance of the hilltop property at 9350 Forest Road. John Brekken with Coldwell Banker has the $3.25 million listing. 

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features 500-feet of waterfront with balcony views of the river.

"While the home is large, none of the interior spaces feel huge or cumbersome," Brekken said. 

9350 Forest Road

image
36
Gallery
36 Images

The home was built in 2005 and the original owners are the sellers.

The couple moved to the property after their children had grown and they've since since enjoyed the home as a gathering space for their family, including several grandchildren, according to Brekken. 

The millwork throughout the home is a favorite feature. 

"It is not formal or exaggerated but it still is extraordinary in its detail," Brekken said. 

Natural light pours into the pantry over a farmhouse sink and illuminates the chartreuse cabinetry. 

"The pantry is the best ever," Brekken said. "It allows the ‘mess’ of holidays or large dinners to be kept out of sight while still having an open concept in the kitchen." 

Buying or selling? Find a realtor using the BMTN directory

The private lot spans nearly three acres and includes a mature tree canopy and an established prairie featuring wild bergamot and other native plants. 

Brekken said the property is perfect for anyone who values the privacy of a natural setting, while still having easy access to the Twin Cities. 

 "It's truly a hidden gem," he said. 

Next Up

Lucky Charms
MN Consumer

No link found between Lucky Charms and mystery illnesses, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration provided an update this week.

0VQDfEKM
MN Lifestyle

Take a first look at Valleyfair's new Halloween attraction

The immersive attraction opens Sept. 30.

image
MN News

Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

The missing man's body was found within the Stratobowl hiking area.

Image-5
Minnesota Life

Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get custom bats made by MN company

St. Louis Cardinals players Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were presented the bats last week.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 6

Omicron subvariant BA.5 comprises 90% of SARS-CoV-2 found in metro wastewater.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Picturesque Cannon Falls homestead on the market for $3.25M

Take a look inside this 'hidden gem.'

LukeCombsUSAToday
MN Music and Radio

Country superstar Luke Combs coming to Minnesota

Combs will perform 35 concerts across three continents and 16 countries on his world tour.

Ahmad Hicks
TV, Movies and The Arts

New sports reporter joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis

It follows the departure of Hobie Artigue earlier this summer.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 9.12.36 AM
MN News

U of M partners with State Patrol to increase police around campus

The University of Minnesota also recently reinstated its partnership with the Minneapolis Police Department for events.

Screen Shot 2022-09-08 at 9.00.04 AM
MN News

Former hockey player, flight instructor ID'd as pair killed in plane crash

The plane went down near the Mississippi River while on its way to Red Wing.

Jesse Bonacci-Koski
MN News

Charges: Man assaulted elderly couple while on parole for infant nephew's death

Jesse Lee Bonacci-Koski assaulted a couple in their driveway on Sunday, injuring them both.

Life Link
MN News

Man kills himself in Wyoming, woman struck unintentionally by bullet

The man died several days after the incident.

Related

image
MN Property

Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time

The sprawling estate is minutes from downtown Stillwater.

duluth 1
MN Property

Gallery: Historic Duluth home on the market for nearly $1M

The property offers a "rare chance to own an iconic Duluth home."

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

fox street 7
MN Property

Gallery: Lake Minnetonka home on the market for $6.75M

There are views from the lake from nearly every room.

vic20
MN Property

Gallery: Rambler with sandy shoreline and lake views on the market for $1.45M

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 1961.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Retro 'Barbie House' bungalow hits the market for $250k in St. Cloud

Bold colors and patterns are paired with retro furnishings in this St. Cloud peculiarity.

5033-Vincent-Ave-S-Twilight-002
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

20210620203324526230000000-o (1)
MN Property

Gallery: Home on island near Canadian border on the market for $1.5M

The home boasts 2,000-square-feet of deck overlooking Lake of the Woods and Canada.