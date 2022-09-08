Gallery: Picturesque Cannon Falls homestead on the market for $3.25M

A tranquil homestead on the market in Cannon Falls offers views of the Cannon River, a swimming pool overlooking a native prairie, and both indoor and outdoor spaces to gather around the hearth.

A rustic gate marks the entrance of the hilltop property at 9350 Forest Road. John Brekken with Coldwell Banker has the $3.25 million listing.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home features 500-feet of waterfront with balcony views of the river.

"While the home is large, none of the interior spaces feel huge or cumbersome," Brekken said.

The home was built in 2005 and the original owners are the sellers.

The couple moved to the property after their children had grown and they've since since enjoyed the home as a gathering space for their family, including several grandchildren, according to Brekken.

The millwork throughout the home is a favorite feature.

"It is not formal or exaggerated but it still is extraordinary in its detail," Brekken said.

Natural light pours into the pantry over a farmhouse sink and illuminates the chartreuse cabinetry.

"The pantry is the best ever," Brekken said. "It allows the ‘mess’ of holidays or large dinners to be kept out of sight while still having an open concept in the kitchen."

The private lot spans nearly three acres and includes a mature tree canopy and an established prairie featuring wild bergamot and other native plants.

Brekken said the property is perfect for anyone who values the privacy of a natural setting, while still having easy access to the Twin Cities.

"It's truly a hidden gem," he said.