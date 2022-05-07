Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

Skip to main content
Gallery: Pohlad family member's downtown Minneapolis penthouse will cost you $7M

Spacecrafting

The downtown Minneapolis condo owned by a member of one of Minnesota's wealthiest families has hit the market.

The penthouse condo at the Washburn Lofts at 700 S. 2nd St., next to the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, has been put back up for sale at a price of $6.995 million.

As well as a sprawling 4,370-square-feet of living space, the condo has arguably some of the finest views in Minneapolis, with vistas over the Stone Arch Bridge, the Mississippi River, and downtown Minneapolis, with the famous Gold Medal Flour sign among the neighbors.

Such views can be enjoyed from the 3,000-square-foot-plus terrace, which includes an outdoor kitchen.

The listing agent is Jeff Dewing of Coldwell Banker Burnet, who told Bring Me The News: "It’s the most breathtaking penthouse/condo offering I’ve ever seen."

Dewing did not wish to reveal the name of the seller out of respect for his client's privacy.

It has been reported however by a few outlets in the Twin Cities – and we can confirm via county property records – that the owner is Bob Pohlad, the former CEO of PepsiAmericas and brother of Twins owner Jim, who is now responsible for the oversight of various Pohlad Companies subsidiaries.

While the listing price is prohibitive to all but a select few, Dewing says that the condo appeals to a "broad buyer demographic" owing to "all the indoor and outdoor spaces and amenities, as well as premier location near Gold Medal Park, restaurants, the Guthrie Theater and all Mill City has to offer."

In terms of the loft's best features, Dewing says: "In addition to the outdoor space, it’s the flip of a coin between the gourmet kitchen with French doors that open to the outdoor dining room, and the library that offers walls of windows looking out to the river and Stone Arch Bridge."

He also revealed that the current owners have undertaken a "high-end remodel and thoughtful interior design," which he says culminates in "the perfect penthouse."

