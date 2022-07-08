Gallery: Peninsula home in Brainerd Lakes on market for only 2nd time in 100 years

A luxurious private peninsula in Minnesota's lake country is for sale for only the second time in a century.

The Bay Lake retreat at 14430 Godfrey Trail in Deerwood, Minnesota is for sale for $4.2 million — Peter Prudden has the listing.

The gated compound, dubbed Echo Point, offers 1,400 linear feet of lake frontage on the 2.5-acre property.

Built in 2012, the 3,700-square-foot home offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Architecture by Rehkamp Larson "combines a refined rustic approach designed to take advantage of the awe-inspiring water views, which is uniquely on display throughout the main house," the listing reads.

The property features a two-bedroom guest house and three private docks.

"A bluestone terrace anchored by a massive fireplace is perfectly positioned to capture sunsets and endless starry nights," the listing reads.