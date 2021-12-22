Gallery: Remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

A historic home built after the 1918 Cloquet fire that's been renovated and updated, including a new addition added in 2020, is on the market for $979,900.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,078-square-foot home at 925 14th St. was built in 1920 and sits on 3.61 acres surrounded by tall pines in the heart of Cloquet. Melissa Juntunen of Re/Max Cloquet has the listing.

"My favorite feature of the home is how the seller has modernized the history of the property. She has done an amazing job," Juntunen told Bring Me The News. "This property has endless opportunities for the new owner."

Have a look inside:

The home has been completely remodeled for a "modern twist" on history, with the home featuring the original lighting from the 1920s, the listing says.

The main level offers a remodeled kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a dining room, a living room, a bathroom with the original clawfoot tub, and a den with a fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, which boasts 9-foot ceilings.

The second level features four bedrooms and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. The upper level (third floor) is currently used as a bedroom but would be perfect for a playroom or office. In the basement, there's another bedroom with an attached bathroom, as well as laundry.

The owners added an attached, in-floor heated building in 2020 that features two efficient apartments, a garage, a sauna and a bathroom. The addition would be perfect for a mother-in-law suite, a rental unit, a short-term rental or even a daycare, with the listing noting "the possibilities are endless."

The property boasts a carriage house with the original stained-glass windows. The building has been remodeled to include an indoor greenhouse with 14 Argon windows, as well as a wet bar/recreation room to entertain year-round.

Outside, there's a long, gated driveway; an expansive brick patio with a large fire pit; raised garden beds; brick sidewalks; and a wrap-around porch. There's also a renovated 22-foot by 20-foot detached garage with an additional 14-foot by 20-foot storage space.

"This property is simply unique and gorgeous," Juntunen said.