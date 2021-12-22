Gallery: Remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Gallery: Private, remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines
Gallery: Private, remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

The historic home offers "endless opportunities," with a renovated carriage house and recent addition.
Magic City Visuals

A historic home built after the 1918 Cloquet fire that's been renovated and updated, including a new addition added in 2020, is on the market for $979,900. 

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,078-square-foot home at 925 14th St. was built in 1920 and sits on 3.61 acres surrounded by tall pines in the heart of Cloquet. Melissa Juntunen of Re/Max Cloquet has the listing

"My favorite feature of the home is how the seller has modernized the history of the property. She has done an amazing job," Juntunen told Bring Me The News. "This property has endless opportunities for the new owner."

Have a look inside: 

925 14th St., Cloquet

cloquet 1
39
Gallery
39 Images

The home has been completely remodeled for a "modern twist" on history, with the home featuring the original lighting from the 1920s, the listing says. 

The main level offers a remodeled kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a dining room, a living room, a bathroom with the original clawfoot tub, and a den with a fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout the main level, which boasts 9-foot ceilings. 

The second level features four bedrooms and a bathroom with a walk-in shower. The upper level (third floor) is currently used as a bedroom but would be perfect for a playroom or office. In the basement, there's another bedroom with an attached bathroom, as well as laundry. 

The owners added an attached, in-floor heated building in 2020 that features two efficient apartments, a garage, a sauna and a bathroom. The addition would be perfect for a mother-in-law suite, a rental unit, a short-term rental or even a daycare, with the listing noting "the possibilities are endless."

The property boasts a carriage house with the original stained-glass windows. The building has been remodeled to include an indoor greenhouse with 14 Argon windows, as well as a wet bar/recreation room to entertain year-round. 

Outside, there's a long, gated driveway; an expansive brick patio with a large fire pit; raised garden beds; brick sidewalks; and a wrap-around porch. There's also a renovated 22-foot by 20-foot detached garage with an additional 14-foot by 20-foot storage space. 

"This property is simply unique and gorgeous," Juntunen said. 

cloquet 2
MN Property

Gallery: Remodeled 101-year-old Cloquet home surrounded by tall pines

The historic home offers "endless opportunities," with a renovated carriage house and recent addition.

msp airport security tsa
MN Travel

TSA: Unruly passengers face losing PreCheck privileges

The pandemic and its associated requirements for flying has led to a number of high-profile incidents on planes.

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 8.09.07 AM
MN News

Search for suspect after bank robbery in Elko New Market

The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Malik Beasley
MN Timberwolves

Wolves' rally comes up short against Mavericks

The Wolves saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in Dallas.

Trey Potts
MN Gophers

Gophers' Trey Potts announces he'll make full recovery from injury

Potts suffered a "very serious" injury on Oct. 2.

Minnesota Vikings
MN Vikings

Vikings control their own playoff destiny

The Vikings sit in the NFC's final playoff spot with three weeks to go.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Lindsay Whalen nominated for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The Hutchinson native could be part of the Class of 2022.

mississippi river banks trash
MN News

13,000 pieces of trash found in, along Mississippi in St. Paul

The litter was logged this spring as part of a community science pilot.

Flickr - State Patrol Minnesota trooper - uniform crop
MN News

Probation for man who punched state trooper, tried to take his gun

A jail sentence of 366 days was stayed.

s o ahmed dakota county jail 12-21-21
MN News

Charges: Fight over driver's seat position preceded gas station shooting

The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station Friday evening.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

34-year-old woman killed in St. Paul hit-and-run

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Senator calls on Sheriff Hutchinson to resign after DWI conviction

The Hennepin County sheriff was involved in a rollover crash earlier this month.

