Skip to main content
Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

This well-recognized and remarkable example of midwestern mission style architecture, 1938 Kenwood Parkway, is within walking distance of Lake of the Isles.

This carefully updated and lovingly maintained home in the heart of Kenwood features beautifully restored quarter sawn oak interior details that must be seen and incredible staircase, ceiling beams, doors with period hardware, paneling, and moldings, as well as century old (but mechanically updated) light fixtures.

1938 Kenwood Parkway

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
30
Gallery
30 Images

The first floor has the foyer, living room with a fireplace, sun room, dining room, updated eat-in kitchen with high end stainless appliances, a screened porch, and a large balcony.

The second floor has the primary bedroom with a full bath, three other bedrooms, and a full hall bath. The mezzanine level and the third floor are light-filled spaces offering flexible uses such as an office, a tv room, a studio, or an exercise room. You choose.

The lower level has the fifth bedroom with a kitchenette and a 3/4 bath, an amusement room, and a laundry room.

The tree-filled lot provides dappled shade in the warm months, and a lovely fenced yard is the perfect place to unwind. Come see and be prepared to be impressed.

Are you interested in learning more about the home? Reach out to Lakes Area Realty agent Michael Olafson at (612) 229-5910 or mikeo@lakesarearealty.com.

Next Up

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson announces he's returning to the Vikings

Peterson announced his decision on the All Things Covered podcast.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Charges: Man beaten, held hostage in nightmarish incident at old gas station

A trio of suspects carjacked the man and drove him to the abandoned business, charges say.

graff_ed mps
MN News

Amid district tension, Minneapolis superintendent reveals plans to step down

He announced his decision in a letter to the School Board Wednesday.

chan1
MN Property

Gallery: Lotus Lake home perfect for entertaining on the market for $1.3M

It's "not your cookie-cutter McMansion."

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

atv unsplash snow crop
MN News

Serious injuries after ATV flips, throws 14-year-old operator

The teen was riding in an area that had been washed out by recent snowmelt, authorities said.

flickr-newborn-baby-infant-child-birth
Minnesota Life

Website predicts most popular baby names in MN in 2022

There are a lot of Henrys and Olivias running around out there...

peachu yates facebook irondale
MN News

Tributes pour in for mother found stabbed to death in Champlin yard

A local Blessings Box effort is collecting donations for her children.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

The fire happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday about 50 miles south of St. Paul.

police lights
MN News

4 cops injured while breaking up 'large fight' involving 15 people

Those involved were cited, while a man was taken to jail.

student with megaphone minneapolis schools
MN News

Minneapolis school board approves new calendar in tumultuous meeting

Students were upset over the calendar changes, calling them unfair.

20210827_Vikings_Chiefs_PRE03_346
MN Vikings

Imagining an offseason where the Vikings let everyone walk

The Vikings can't lose sight of developing young players as they try to compete in 2022.

Related

mpls 1
MN Property

Gallery: Home built in 1998 manages to capture old Kenwood charm

The home is blocks from Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

rochester 1
MN Property

Gallery: Renovated downtown Rochester home on the market for $2.3M

It's steps from the Mayo Clinic in an historic neighborhood.

chan1
MN Property

Gallery: Lotus Lake home perfect for entertaining on the market for $1.3M

It's "not your cookie-cutter McMansion."

mplshome21
MN Property

Gallery: Abstract home with rooftop terrace offers skyline views

It's on the market for $990,000.

north oaks 42
MN Property

Gallery: North Oaks home designed for entertaining on the market for $3.275M

The home is more than 11,000 square feet.

edina 1
MN Property

Gallery: Edina home on Minnehaha Creek has 'charm of old, amenities of new'

It's on the market for $2.595 million.

11
MN Property

Gallery: Modern home with lake views on the market for $1.39M

The green-built home sits in nearly 24 wooded acres and has its own solar panels.

duluth 1
MN Property

Gallery: Custom Duluth home on private forested property

It's on the market for $699,900.