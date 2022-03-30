Gallery: Rambler with sandy shoreline and lake views on the market for $1.45M

Skip to main content
A home in Victoria with expansive lake views and a sandy beach is going on the market for $1.45 million. 

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,124-square-foot walkout rambler at 5550 Zumbra Lane in Victoria was built in 1961. Nancy Arneson with Edina Realty has the listing, which is expected to go on the market on April 3.

The home, which sits on a 0.35-acre lot that boasts 148 feet of level, sandy shoreline, is in a private neighborhood called Zumbra Ridge that's nestled on a peninsula on the north side of Lake Zumbra.

The home features large windows that offer lake views from all main living areas, Arneson told Bring Me The News, with the living room and kitchen overlooking a large deck and the lake. 

The "stunning" primary suite has vaulted ceilings and large west-facing windows, as well as a new ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, Arneson said. Also on the main level are two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.

The lower level walks out to a large sunroom and the west-facing shoreline, and features two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, an exercise room, recreation room, laundry room and plenty of storage spaces. 

Lake Zumbra is a 270-acre lake mostly surrounded by the Carver Park Preserve. The lake seldom has more than three boats on it, "making your enjoyment even better," Arneson said.

Zumbra Ridge has its own park, playground, beach and boat launch and is close to city amenities but has the feel of being up North, the listing says. 

