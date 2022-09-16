Gallery: Rare 'hobbit home' for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin

While a "bermed earth-sheltered home" is the proper term, an underground abode on the market in western Wisconsin is perhaps more commonly referred to as a "hobbit home."

Sara Capecchi with eXp Realty has the listing at N8064 975th St. in River Falls.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home, built in 1972 and designed by prominent architect Mike McGuire, is listed for $315,000.

According to Capecci, the home is a highly-energy efficient "artistic masterpiece."

"The current owners purchased this home for its architectural design and uniqueness," she said. "They enjoyed the work of Mike McGuire and were excited for the opportunity to own one of the homes he designed."

The interior includes three wood-burning fireplaces, five skylights and a bench in the living room that extends past the window to the outdoors.

"These small details throughout the home show how much thought went into to the design," Capecci said. "There is so much hidden charm throughout."

The hillside home is on 3.5 acres.

