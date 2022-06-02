Gallery: Rare home by Frank Lloyd Wright's draftsman for sale in Rochester

A piece of American architectural history is on the market in Rochester for $1.3 million.

The four-bedroom home at 3304 Mayowood Hills Drive SW, built in 1976, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright's principal draftsman, John Howe.

After Wright's death, following many years at Taliesin, Howe moved to Minneapolis and began designing homes in Minnesota.

Karen Rue with Edina Reality has the listing in Rochester; she said Howe is often referred to as "the pencil in Frank Lloyd Wright's hand."

Last week, modernism enthusiasts gathered at the Maywood Hills home for an event hosted by Docomomo International, a non-profit focused on conservation of modern architectural sites.

"It's like a living piece of art," said Rue, who is also a board member of the organization's Minnesota chapter.

The 3,704-square-foot home is nestled into a slope on a 5-acre wooded lot and features many recognizable characteristics of Wright and Howe's designs, including a double-sided brick fireplace, a cantilevered deck, a slanted roofline and mahogany woodwork throughout the home.

"It's incredible," Rue said. "It's a one of a kind house."