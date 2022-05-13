Gallery: Rare opportunity to own a home on historic Milwaukee Avenue

A rare opportunity to own a row house on Minneapolis' historic Milwaukee Avenue has arisen.

The house at 2114 Milwaukee Avenue has gone on the market with an asking price of $389,000.

The listing agent is Ryan Lee, of HomeSmart Sapphire Realty Edina, who says the buyer will live on a "one-of-a-kind pedestrian mall for walking, playing, and impromptu community gatherings."

This two-block stretch off Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood is unusual for many reasons, not least because it's a fully pedestrianized residential area in a city still dominated by the car.

That's owing to a community effort by residents who in the 1970s saved it from demolition by getting it added to the National Register of Historic Places. They closed it off to traffic and assumed responsibility for maintenance of the common area, as detailed by the Star Tribune here.

The house at 2114 Milwaukee is one of the more spacious properties on the street having been built somewhat more recently (1981) compared to its Victorian neighbors.

It comprises 1,594-square-feet of living space, as well as seating areas on the outdoor porch and a deck to the rear.

It's recently had a new roof installed, as well as new energy efficient furnace and central air.

You can find the full listing here.