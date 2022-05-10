Gallery: Remodeled century-old Minneapolis home on market for $1.06M

Skip to main content
Gallery: Remodeled century-old home in Minneapolis on the market for $1.06M

The home features Norwegian Oak floors and a spacious open-concept.

Courtesy of RE/MAX Preferred.

A custom remodel brings an open-concept floor-plan and other modern features to a century-old home in Minneapolis' coveted Fulton neighborhood. 

The five-bedroom home at 5033 Vincent Ave. S. is on the market for $1.06 million. 

The home's top-to-bottom remodel prioritized both elegance and functionality, according to Jimly Harris, of RE/MAX Preferred. 

Features of the luxury home include Norwegian oak floors, a spa-like bathroom with dual sinks, walk-in closets and a lower-level for entertaining complete with a custom bar. 

"The home is in impeccable condition – truly turnkey and awaiting its next story," Harris told Bring Me The News

The spacious home, originally built in 1921, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms in total.

The "top to bottom" remodel has made the property Smart Home ready, complete with a Nest thermostat and smoke detectors, an August smart lock, and Arlo security cameras.

"The spacious, 3,090 square foot house is perfect for families, with five-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and plenty of room for entertainment," Harris said. "The property is situated in a neighborhood with a high population of families and a great school district.

