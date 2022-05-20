Gallery: Remodeled lakeside home in Prior Lake on market for $2.8M

This remodeled mid-century modern home offering stunning views of Lower Prior Lake is on the market for $2.79 million.

The 5,363-square-foot home can be found on a one-acre plot at the end of the cul-de-sac on Manitou Road Northeast.

It comes with 100 feet of shoreline on Kopps Bay in Lower Prior Lake, and makes the most of the setting with spacious patio and deck areas, and multiple viewpoints of the lake from inside the house.

Christa Hartig, of Edina Realty, has the listing, and says the privacy offered by the property is difficult to match in the metro area.

"It is on one acre and at the end of a dead-end road which allows for tons of privacy which is hard to find on the lake," she said.

"The floorplan is very well thought out," she adds. "It's a large home but a very comfortable and inviting, yet elegant home. The views of the lake from inside the home are outstanding. Unmatched quality, condition, and location."



While the house was originally built in 1962, it has been modernized through a complete remodel undertaken by the current owners, which includes a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances.

"This home feels like new construction from the minute you step inside," Hartig said.

"Plus, it is about half an hour from Minneapolis, St. Paul and the airport. You don't have to have a home and separate lake home! You can have it all here."