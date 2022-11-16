Gallery: Renderings offer new look at North Minneapolis amphitheater

A long-planned riverfront redevelopment at the site of a former shipping terminal in North Minneapolis is set to take another step forward this week.

The Minneapolis Planning Commission on Thursday is scheduled to weigh-in on several development plans for the Upper Harbor Terminal project, including a proposal to construct an 8,000-seat amphitheater along the Mississippi River.

The city's work to prepare the 53-acre site for redevelopment is expected to wrap up in early 2023, with the property's structures already torn down in early September.

Public infrastructure to support the redevelopment is expected to be added throughout the next couple of years, according to the city's timeline, with private development on the site expected to begin in late 2024 at the earliest.

According to project documents, the $300 million development is proposed to bring 520 housing units, some 300 jobs, and up to $1 million in annual revenue from amphitheater ticket sales.

The proposed amphitheater, run by First Avenue, is planned to host around 45 ticketed events each year, with outdoor performances held between May and October.

The design features terraced-seated, a flat-standing area and sloped lawn for spectators. While another outdoor amphitheater is planned for Shakopee, the venue proposed for North Minneapolis is less than half the size.

Courtesy of LSE Architects via city of Minneapolis.

Among the other proposals included in the Upper Harbor Terminal plans is a mixed-use development by Minneapolis-based United Properties.

The proposal, which is set to become the first private development to take place on the larger site, includes 212 housing units, a rooftop deck and roughly 9,300-square-feet of commercial space.

The project is proposed to include 190 affordable housing units and 22 townhomes developed in partnership with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

United Properties 6 Gallery 6 Images

In both Minneapolis and St. Paul, proposed riverfront redevelopments aim to restore the environmental health of the shoreline and repair environmental injustices by reconnecting communities to the water.

The Upper Harbor Terminal plans, and several proposals in St. Paul, would create new public access to the Mississippi River. The Upper Harbor Terminal plans would also establish nearly 20-acres of new parkland.

In addition to new affordable housing, new jobs and new opportunities for small businesses and local entrepreneurs, Minneapolis officials hope the project will continually benefit Northside residents by creating sustainable revenue streams to be invested back into the community.

However, the plans have also faced opposition from some Northside residents who oppose the music venue's proposed proximity to neighborhoods and believe the plans will lead to wider gentrification.

History of the property

Prior to the development of the Upper Harbor Terminal barge shipping operations in the 1960s, the riverfront property housed lumber yards, mills, and, later, commercial gardens.

A portion of the site also included homes and other industrial operations, which were razed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the construction of Interstate-94.

For decades, the shipping terminal stored and transferred commodities such as scrap metal, aggregate, fertilizer, coal and grain. Barge operations ended in 2014, ahead of the closure of the Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock.

Around the same time, the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board began envisioning redevelopment for the site. United Properties joined the effort and began leading the development team in 2017.

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a concept plan for the project in 2019.